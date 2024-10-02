MLB Playoff Best Bets Today (Target Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres)
The Major League Baseball playoffs got underway on Tuesday with four games and there’s four more on tap for Wednesday. While four teams will fight to keep their season alive, the other four are looking to punch their ticket to the next round and one step closer to the World Series.
Here are two best bets to consider for Wednesday's action on the diamond.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB Playoff Best Bets Today
- Baltimore Orioles OVER 3.5 Runs
- Max Fried OVER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Baltimore Orioles OVER 3.5 Runs (-140)
October has not been kind to the Baltimore Orioles. After Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals, Baltimore has now lost nine consecutive playoff games and will try to stave off elimination on Wednesday.
This is still an offense that ranked fourth in baseball in runs per game (4.85) this season and they’ll need the bats to wake up in order to force a Game 3 in this series. Baltimore will face Kansas City right-hander Seth Lugo, who ended the regular season with an impressive 2.28 ERA in five September outings.
Lugo had a stellar beginning of the year, too, posting a 1.97 ERA in April and a 1.79 ERA in May. However, if there was a team to knock the 34-year-old around it was Baltimore, which tagged Lugo for four runs off nine hits in just 15 ⅓ innings of work on April 21.
Baltimore’s lineup is hitting a collective .375 (12-for-32) with one walk and just four strikeouts all-time against Lugo. With their backs against the wall, the Orioles find a way to put a crooked number on the scoreboard in Game 2.
Max Fried OVER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-150)
Fried will try to save Atlanta’s season after the Braves had to travel across the country after a doubleheader before losing Game 1 Tuesday night. The Braves will turn to Max Fried, a veteran left-hander who dazzled in his last start with 8 ⅔ shutout innings against the Royals on Sept. 27.
Fried ended the regular season by allowing two-plus earned runs in seven of his last 11 starts after the All-Star break. The San Diego Padres were tied during the regular season for the best hitting team in the league (.263) and have a nice track record against Fried.
Collectively, the San Diego lineup is hitting .266 against Fried and only Manny Machado has really struggled (1-for-16) against the southpaw. Fried’s only appearance against the Padres this season was short-lived, lasting just 4 ⅓ innings and giving up three runs on nine hits in a loss on May 17.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.