MLB Playoff Odds (Who Will Secure the Final Wild Card Spots?)
Examining the latest odds to make the MLB Playoffs ahead of the final weekend of regular season play.
We're entering the final weekend of MLB regular season action and there are still playoff spots in both leagues up for grabs.
The Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds are battling it out for two wild card spot in the National League. The Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are battling for the final two playoff berths in the American League.
Odds to make National League Playoffs
Despite there still being mathematically two wild card spots left in the National League, oddsmakers seem to think they almost certainly belong to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins.
If there's any spot that's still realistically up for grabs, it's the final berth between the Marlins and Cubs. Unfortunately, the Cubs are half a game behind the Marlins, are on the wrong end of the potential tiebreaker, and have three games left against the Brewers while Miami gets to play the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates.
Barring a miracle, it's going to be the Diamondbacks and the Marlins securing the final two wild card spots.
Arizona Diamondbacks playoff odds
Miami Marlins playoff odds
Chicago Cubs playoff odds
Cincinnati Reds playoff odds
Odds to make American League Playoffs
There are two wild card berths left in the American League. Heading into the final weekend, the Blue Jays are sitting in the No. 5 spot, one game ahead of the Houston Astros and two games ahead of the Seattle Mariners. That puts them in the drivers seat to make the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Astros are clinging on to a narrow one game lead over the Mariners. The Astros will play their final three games against the Diamondbacks on the road and the Mariners will face the Rangers at home.
The Mariners hold the two-way tiebreaker if they finish with the same record as the Astros.
Toronto Blue Jays playoffs odds
Houston Astros playoff odds
Seattle Mariners playoff odds
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
