Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Are Royals for Real?)
MLB straight up picks for Wednesday, April 10 with a loaded slate of games, including the Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros.
By Reed Wallach
It’s a midweek Major League Baseball bonanza with a handful of series wrapping up with an early first pitch across the country.
There’s plenty of games to chew on on Wednesday’s slate, starting with the vaunted Dodgers playing in Minnesota against the Twins while also the emerging Royals looking to prove itself against the Astros.
Thankfully, we broke down each game with a straight up pick on each, keep reading below!
Dodgers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers (-180)
There is a significant gap between these two teams, and without a stud pitcher on the bump, the Twins are starting Chris Paddack on Wednesday afternoon. I’ll happily trust the Dodgers at a reasonable number.
Phillies vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cardinals (+115)
I’ll take a stab on the Cards as a home underdog with Aaron Nola continuing to underwhelm dating back to last season. The Phillies starter shut down the Nationals across five-and-two-thirds innings, allowing only two hits, but walked four batters.
However, the Cardinals lineup is far more formidable, and I think the club outperforms this underdog price.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Blue Jays (-110)
I’ll trust Yusei Kikuchi at home this afternoon against a middling Mariners lineup against lefties. Seattle is 22nd in OPS against southpaws, so I believe Kikuchi can string together a solid start after allowing only three earned runs in about 10 innings pitched this season.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rockies (+120)
While the Rockies are a far worse team, I believe the home underdogs can get going at home as a small underdog in a battle of two left handed pitchers in Diamondbacks’ starter Tommy Henry and Rockies’ Austin Gomber.
Both teams have a struggled to start the year, but given the hitter friendly conditions at Coors Field and both teams being above average in OPS against southpaws, I’ll back the plus money price.
Nationals vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants (-200)
The Giants are far better than its 4-8 record, and I believe the team gets on track at home with converter starter Jordan Hicks.
Rays vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays (-135)
Tampa Bay has a big pitching edge on Wednesday, backed by a far stronger bullpen. Los Angeles is last in bullpen ERA to start the year with an ERA north of 5.00. I’ll take the road favorite to pull away late.
White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Pick: White Sox (+200)
It’s never fun to trust the White Sox, but at this number I have to as I don’t believe Tanner Bibee is worthy of this price tag with his inability to navigate a punch-out pitch, striking out less than nine batters per nine innings in his rookie season in 2023.
Cubs vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Pick: Padres (-140)
San Diego has stumbled out of the gates, but should feast on Kyle Hendricks, who is far from a quality starter at this point in his career, allowing 10 earned runs in less than eight innings this season.
I’ll go with the Friars at home.
Brewers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds (-135)
The Reds hit lefties well, top 10 in OPS to start the year, so I give them an edge with flame throwing Hunter Greene on the mound.
Marlins vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Pick: Yankees (-220)
A serious talent mismatch between these two lineups, and the Yankees ability to hit left handed pitching will be pivotal against southpaw Ryan Weathers.
Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles (-105)
I’ll trust lefty Cole Irvin to navigate the Red Sox on the road as Boston is bottom 10 in OPS against southpaws. Further, Kutter Crawford is due for a step back after a hot start to the season (0.84 ERA through two starts) against the Orioles loaded lineup.
Mets vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves (-165)
The Mets are rounding into form, but Atlanta’s ability to hit is far too much for this New York team with Jose Quintana toeing the rubber on Wednesday. The Braves are hitting .306 as a unit this season, far best in the big leagues.
Astros vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals (+100)
Kansas City continues to outperform expectations as the lineup checks in top half of the league in OPS and has some serious pop, tied for fourth in home runs.
Houston is no slouch at the dish, second in slugging percentage, but I’ll trust the home underdog with veteran Seth Lugo on the mound.
Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rangers (-190)
Give me the defending World Series champs at home at a modest price against the worst team in baseball. Texas ranks fifth in OPS this season and should have little issue tagging Ross Stripling of the A’s.
