Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet on Dodgers in Walker Buehler's 2024 Debut)
We have a relatively light slate of MLB games set for Monday, May 6, but we're still going to go through each game and I'll break down which side I recommend betting on.
Things get started off at 4:05 p.m. EST in a National League showdown between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. The final game of the day will be Walker Buehler's 2024 debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they host the Miami Marlins.
Let's dive into my pick for each game.
San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Phillies -205
Zack Wheeler somehow has a 3-3 record this season despite sporting a spotless 1.91 ERA. I think he gets another win on his record today against a Giants team who is starting Mason Black for his first start of the season.
Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Guardians -120
The Guardians have a stellar record this season at 22-12. Their offense has been a nice surprise, ranking 13th in OPS heading into today's game. That's leagues above the Tigers, who rank just 25th in that stat. I'll back the Guardians at home.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Angels +136
I have no faith in backing the Pirates as home favorites with Mitch Keller on the mound. He has a 5.18 ERA on the year and the Pirates' offense hasn't been much better, ranking 27th in OPS.
Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rays -168
The Chicago White Sox rank dead last in the Majors in both batting average (.211) and OPS (.596). I don't care who's starting for them on the mound, I simply can't bring myself to betting on this team until their offense wakes up.
Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Mariners -126
The Mariners offense got off to a terrible start this season, but they've woken up, scoring five runs in two-straight games and their metrics have begun to climb up the leaderboard. Now is time to buy low on Seattle.
San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cubs -120
Justin Steele makes his first start since getting injured on Opening Day. He should be in a good spot to lead the Cubs to a home win tonight.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Brewers +120
The Brewers' offense has been one of the best in the season, ranking third in the Majors in OPS at .745. That alone makes them a strong underdog bet against a Royals team that ranks just 15th in that stat.
New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Mets +105
The St. Louis Cardinals has been horrific this year. The White Sox are the only team with a worse OPS with the Cardinals sitting at .625. There's no world I can bank on them as betting favorites against the Mets with Sean Manaea.
Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rangers -140
We can't bet on the Oakland Athletics when Alex Wood and his 6.32 ERA starts on the mound. I'll take the Rangers with their far superior offense.
Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -270
The Marlins' offense ranks 28th in the Majors in OPS heading into tonight's game, which will serve as Walker Buehler's 2024 debut. They have their hands full tonight which means the Dodgers are the obvious bet to make.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
