Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet on Brewers to Stay Hot vs. Astros)
We have a full slate of MLB games to watch and bet on today as the weekend series are set to begin.
Action will start at 2:20 pm et in a National League showdown between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs. Action will wrap up with an NL West matchup between the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants which will begin at 10:15 pm et.
As we always do in "Rounding the Bases," I'm going to give you my pick for which team will win all 15 games set to take place today. Let's dive into it.
All odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Pirates vs. Cubs prediction and pick
- Pick: Cubs -110
Paul Skenes made his first career start against the Cubs last weekend, giving up six hits and three earned runs in 4.0 innings. He'll face the same team in his second start and if the Cubs can get to him like that again today, I don't expect them to lose at home, despite losing a 10-9 decision to them in Skenes' first start.
Nationals vs. Phillies prediction and pick
- Pick: Phillies -290
Zack Wheeler getting the start at home against the lowly Nationals? Yeah, I think I'm going to back the Phillies in this one.
Mariners vs. Orioles prediction and pick
- Pick: Mariners +114
The Mariners' offense has woken up the past few weeks and now they'll start Bryce Miller, who has a fantastic 2.66 ERA on the season. Now is the time to take a shot on the Mariners as underdogs in Baltimore.
White Sox vs. Yankees prediction and pick
- Pick: Yankees -290
The Yankees are third in the Majors in OPS at .756 and the White Sox are dead last by a wide margin at .611. Do I need to explain beyond that why we should be picking the Yankees to win?
Rays vs. Blue Jays prediction and pick
- Pick: Rays +140
The Toronto Blue Jays' offense has been lifeless this season and I have no confidence in them as favorites with Chris Bassitt (5.06 ERA) on the mound. The Rays haven't been great either, but they've been better than the Jays and are worth a bet at their +140 price tag.
Mets vs. Marlins prediction and pick
- Pick: Mets -120
The only offense worse than the White Sox is the Miami Marlins, with a betting average of .225 and an OPS of .621. The Mets will start Jesus Luzardo, who has yet to find his stuff this season, sporting a disappointing ERA of 5.97.
Twins vs. Guardians prediction and pick
- Pick: Twins +102
Regression is coming for the Cleveland Guardians, whose 15th ranking in OPS doesn't match up with their 27-17 record. The Twins have had the better offense this season and Simeon Woods Richardson has looked strong on the mound for them with a 3.24 ERA.
Padres vs. Braves prediction and pick
- Pick: Braves -210
The San Diego Padres will start Matt Waldron today, who has a 5.49 ERA this season. Things won't get easier for him today when he takes on one of the best offenses in the Braves. I'll take Atlanta as a home favorite.
Athletics vs. Royals prediction and pick
- Pick: Royals -196
It hasn't been announced who will be starting for the Athletics today, but based on their offense alone, which ranks in the bottom 10 in virtually every metric, the Royals are the bet to make at home with Cole Ragans on the mound.
Angels vs. Rangers prediction and pick
- Pick: Angels +142
The Rangers' offense ranks 10th in OPS but the Angels' are just a few spots behind them at 13th. When it comes to the starting pitching matchup, the Angels will rock with Tyler Anderson (2.92 ERA) and Texas will start Andrew Heaney (4.39 ERA). I truly don't know why the Angels are this big of underdogs.
Brewers vs. Astros prediction and pick
- Pick: Brewers -108
I'm going to continue to ride with the Brewers' offense, which is second to only the Dodgers in OPS this season at .766.
Red Sox vs. Cardinals prediction and pick
- Pick: Red Sox -116
I have no faith in the Cardinals' offense that ranks 28th in the Majors in OPS at .652. The pitching matchup is a wash between Brayan Bello (3.13 ERA) and Kyle Gibson (3.67 ERA). I'll back the Bo Sox.
Tigers vs. Diamondbacks prediction and pick
- Pick: Tigers -142
I will continue to bet on the Tigers almost every time Tarik Skuball gets the start. He has a flawless 5-0 record along with a 2.02 ERA.
Reds vs. Dodgers prediction and pick
- Pick: Dodgers -188
Not only do the Dodgers have the best offense in the Majors, but they're starting James Paxton tonight who has a 5-0 record and a 2.58 ERA. Yeah, I think I'll bet on Los Angeles.
Rockies vs. Giants prediction and pick
- Pick: Rockies +126
The Rockies are worth a bet as underdogs today against Giants' offense that has struggled at times this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
