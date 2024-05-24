Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet Padres to Take Down Yankees)
The weekend is here which means MLB teams across the country are settled in to face the same opponent for the next three days. A few of those series, like the Blue Jays vs. Tigers, got off to an early start on Thursday.
If you want picks, you've come to the right place. Here in our daily Rounding the Bases article, we give you our pick for every single MLB game on that day's slate. Today is no different.
Let's dive into it.
All odds in this article are via BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Braves -164
The Braves have yet to announce who's going to start for them at pitcher, but all we need to know is this is a game between the team that ranks seventh in OPS in the Braves and the Pirates who come in at 26th. Pittsburgh's offense has to wake up before I'd consider backing them against Atlanta.
Blue Jays vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Blue Jays -120
Maybe it's time we start believing in Alek Manoah again. He has pitched 14.0 straight innings without giving up an earned run and now he gets to face a Tigers offense that ranks 25th in the Majors in OPS.
Mariners vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mariners -148
I'm a big George Kirby fan and after a slow start to the season, he's been locked in of late. I'm going to trust him today when he and the Mariners take on a Nationals team that ranks 27th in OPS.
Royals vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals -112
How could you not back the Royals with Seth Lugo on the mound? He has a 7-1 record with a 1.79 ERA. Now he gets to place against an underperforming Rays team that ranks 23rd in OPS.
Brewers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox -135
These teams are similar in a lot of area. The Brewers have the slight offensive advantage outranking the Red Sox fifth to eighth in OPS, but Boston holds a similar advantage with its bullpen, outranking Milwaukee sixth to 10th in bullpen ERA.
Bryse Wilson (2.79) and Kutter Crawford (2.17 ERA) also have similar ERAs. So, with it being a complete wash, I'll back the home team in what should be a fun game to watch.
Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -155
The Cincinnati Reds have the worst batting average in the Majors at .215. Now, they have to take on James Paxton of the Dodgers who have a 5-0 record and a 2.84 ERA. The Reds are in a lot of trouble in this National League showdown.
Giants vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Giants +120
The Giants have the advantage in the starting pitcher category today with Kyle Harrison (3.60 ERA) on the mound against Christian Scott (4.32 ERA) of the Mets. The Giants are also 14th in OPS compared to the Mets at 19th.
Rangers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rangers +125
I'm going to fade this Twins team that is overperforming so far this season. Despite sporting a strong record, they're just 16th in the Majors in OPS. They have a tough matchup ahead of them with Jose Urena (3.29 ERA) on the mound for the Rangers.
Orioles vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -275
One of the best teams in the Majors is going to be rolling out Corbin Burnes (2.56 ERA) to take on the worst team in the Majors with Chris Flexen (5.48 ERA) on the mound. Best of luck to any brave soul who wants to bet the White Sox.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs -140
I'm going to continue to ride the Shota Imanaga train. He's 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA and now he gets to take on the St. Louis Cardinals, who will be starting Miles Mikolas (5.77 ERA). Give me the Cubs as the favorites.
Phillies vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Phillies -225
The Phillies elite offense will take on a Rockies team that's starting Ty Blach (5.14 ERA) on the mound. Philadelphia should win this game with ease.
Guardians vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Angels -110
I think the Guardians are one of the most overperforming teams in the Majors. Despite a sparkling record, they're just 13th in the Majors in OPS, one spot below the Angels. I'm going to fade them until they hit a slump in their season and regress to where they should be.
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -200
I would recommend you stay far away from betting on the Miami Marlins until their offense wakes up. They're 29th in the Majors in OPS at just .638. The Diamondbacks should run away with this one with Zac Gallen (3.02 ERA) on the mound.
Yankees vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres -105
Yu Darvish hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 24.0 innings pitched and the Padres won all four of those matchups. I see no reason why we should continue to bet on that trend and take San Diego with him on the mound.
Astros vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Astros -165
You're telling me we can bet on the Astros at -165 odds with Justin Verlander on the mound against the lowly Athletics? Yes please.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!