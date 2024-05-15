Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet Red Sox vs. Rays)
All 30 MLB games are in action today and we have some afternoon games to watch and bet on as well, including an AL East showdown between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles starting things off at 12:35 pm EST.
In this article, I'm going to give you my pick to win every single game. This is your one stop shop for betting Wednesday's MLB slate. Let's dive into it.
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -135
There is no way I can back the Toronto Blue Jays in this game with how their offense has been playing. They're batting just .231 with an OPS of .671 and their stars, mainly Bo Bichette, have failed to show up this season. I'll back the much better offense at home in the Orioles.
Marlins vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers -175
Both offenses are atrocious so we're going to back the team that's starting the much better pitcher in the Tigers with Casey Mize (3.58 ERA) on the mound. Meanwhile, Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Marlins. Do you want to bet on his 0-6 record and 6.57 ERA? I know I sure don't.
Pirates vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Brewers -150
The Milwaukee Brewers have the third best OPS in the Majors at .753. I'm going to ride their hot offense today, especially against a Pirates offense that's 27th in OPS at .652.
Nationals vs. White Six Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Nationals +120
You simply can't justify betting on the Chicago White Sox as favorites. They're batting just .215 with an OPS of .608, which ranks dead last in the Majors. I wouldn't back them as favorites against any team in the Majors.
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -145
Not enough people are talking about how bad the Reds offense has been this season. only the White Six have a worse batting average with Cincinnati batting just .220. Backing the Diamondbacks tonight is a no-brainer of a bet.
Royals vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mariners -145
The Seattle Mariners offense got off to a terrible start at the beginning of the season but they've turned things around in recent weeks. Now is the time to invest in some Mariners stock when they host the Royals tonight.
Rockies vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rockies +200
I'm going to take a shot on the Colorado Rockies as significant underdogs at 2/1. Should they be favored? No, but they shouldn't be as big of underdogs as they are with Austin Gomber (3.43 ERA) on the mound.
Mets vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Phillies -200
The Phillies quietly have the second best offense in the Majors, sporting an OPS of .755 heading into today's games. Now, they have Ranger Suarez on the mound with his sparkling 7-0 record and 1.50 ERA. Philadelphia is the obvious bet in this one.
Rays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox -130
The Tampa Bay Rays are being overvalued this season compared to how they're playing and now they face a tough pitcher in Tanner Houck, who has had a strong start to his 2024 campaign with a 2.24 ERA. I'll back the Bo Sox are home favorites.
Cubs vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs +140
Javier Assad of the Cubs has a spotless record this season at 3-0 with a 1.70 ERA and now he gets to face a Braves' offense that has started to slump by their standards. This could be the time to bet against the Braves as they play through a bit of a dip in offensive production.
Yankees vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Yankees +110
The starting pitching matchup is largely a wash with Marcus Stroman (3.80 ERA) set to take on Pablo Lopez (3.89 ERA). With that being said, the Yankees have the better offense, outranking the Twins in OPS fourth vs. ninth. I'll back New York as an underdog.
Guardians vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rangers -160
It's time for the Rangers to snap out of their funk and today is a great chance for them to do that with Jon Gray on the mound. He has a 2.36 ERA on the year and he's by far the better starting pitcher as he's set to take on Carlos Carrasco and his 5.36 ERA.
Athletics vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Astros -250
Aaron Brooks will be getting his first start since 2022 today when he and the Athletics take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. This is a tough matchup for a guy making his 2024 debut. The Astros are deserving of being massive favorites.
Cardinals vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Angels +100
I'm not going to back the Cardinals as road favorites until their offense wakes up. They're third last in the Majors in OPS at .649. Give me the Angels and their much better offense as home underdogs.
Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -136
The Dodgers have a team OPS of .792, the best mark in Major League Baseball by a significant margin. meanwhile, the Giants come in at 22nd in OPS at .671. We should be jumping on the chance to bet on the Dodgers at this price, no matter who's starting on the mound for them.
