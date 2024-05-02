Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet the Underrated Red Sox)
Breaking down the best bet to place for all eight MLB games set to take place for Thursday, May 2
It's travel day in Major League Baseball as most teams get ready to play their weekend series. There's still six games across the Majors for us to watch and bet on today including five different games taking place in the afternoon along with a Thursday night showdown between the Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros.
As always, I'm going to give you my best bet for each of the six games. Let's dive into it.
Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rockies +140
I know the Marlins managed to squeak out the first two games of this series but I still can't trust in a team that's batting .223 with an OPS of just .609. Today, they're rolling with Edward Cabrera who has a 5.28 ERA so far this season. I'll back the Rockies as underdogs.
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Orioles +115
Despite Carlos Rodon (2.48 ERA) getting the start for the Yankees, I'm going to bet on the Orioles as home underdogs. I can't look past their offense that ranks fourth in the Majors and first in the American League in OPS at .748.
Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cubs -104
The Cubs and the Mets rank 14th and 17th respectively in OPS this season but New York is rolling with Adrian Houser as their start today and he's been horrific this season, sporting an 8.37 ERA in five starts. I have no interest in betting on them while he's on the mound.
San Francisco Giants vs. Boston Red Sox Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Red Sox -110
The Red Sox might have the most underrated offense in baseball so far this season. They enter today's game with an OPS of .743, which ranks sixth in Major League Baseball. The Giants, meanwhile, come in at 18th.
Washington Nationals vs. Texas Rangers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Nationals +180
I'll take a shot on the Washington Nationals as underdogs with Mitchell Parker on the mound. He's 2-0 on the season with a 1.69 ERA and the Nats' offense isn't as bad as you may think, ranking 19th in OPS.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Guardians +116
The Houston Astros are starting Spencer Arrighetti tonight, who has allowed 13 earned runs in 10.2 innings pitched this season and the Astros have lost all three starts. Knowing that, do you have any interest in betting on them as -130 favorites? I certainly don't.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
