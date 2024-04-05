Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Bet Yankees, Tigers Phillies)
Predicting the winner of every MLB game on Friday, April 5 using the latest betting odds.
By Peter Dewey
Happy Friday, MLB fans!
After a travel day on Thursday we're back with a loaded slate for Friday night's action, including a bunch of early starts -- beginning with the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. EST.
With all of these early games, you'll need to get some of your wagers in quickly for today's MLB action. That's why the BetSided team has you covered with a straight up pick for every game on Friday!
Let's dive into who I believe will win on April 5:
Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Yankees -162
New York is off to a terrific start, going 6-1 in its first seven games, and now it plays its home opener with Marcus Stroman on the bump.
Stroman threw six innings allowing three runs (0 earned) in a win over Houston, and now he gets a revenge game spot against his former team. Meanwhile, Yusei Kikuchi allowed three runs in 4.1 innings in his season debut for Toronto. I love the Yankees to get the win here, as they rank fifth in MLB in ERA. Toronto is 24th.
Oakland A's vs. Detroit Tigers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Tigers -258
The A's are an auto fade this season, ranking 23rd in MLB in ERA and 25th in OPS so far this season, going 1-6 in their first seven games.
Tarik Skubal should shut Oakland down after tossing six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, in his season debut against the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -175
This is a value price on the Dodgers against a Chicago Cubs team that is off to a good start (4-2, 3-0 at home) this season.
Chicago is sending veteran Kyle Hendricks to the mound in this one, and he was throttled in his season opener, allowing five earned runs, nine hits and two homers in just 3.2 innings of work against the Texas Rangers.
He's going to struggle against a Dodgers offense that is No. 1 in the league in runs scored and No. 2 in OPS. Plus, Bobby Miller gets the ball for L.A. and he tossed six scoreless innings, striking out 11, in his season debut.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Colorado Rockies Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rays -175
The Colorado Rockies are on their way to a 1-7 start.
Austin Gomber gets the ball for Colorado at home today after allowing four runs and two homers in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in his season debut, and he posted an awful 7.05 ERA at home last season.
He takes on the Tampa Bay Rays' Zack Littell, who spun six scoreless in his season debut. I'll gladly take Tampa Bay at this price against one of the worst teams in baseball.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Pirates +120
I'm going to ride the hot hand here, as the Pirates are off to a 6-1 start (all on the road) entering today's home opener against the Baltimore Orioles.
Orioles youngster Grayson Rodriguez was solid in his season debut, but so was Jared Jones, striking out 10 for the Pirates across 5.2 innings. Pittsburgh's offense is what gives me hope for an upset here, as it ranks fourth in the league in runs scored and sixth in OPS.
San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Padres -102
Dylan Cease allowed just two hits in his Padres debut, but he lasted just 4.2 innings after allowing three runs (two earned). I think he bounces back here against a San Francisco Giants team that is just 2-5 to start this season.
Jordan Hicks (five scoreless in his season debut) gets the ball for the Giants, but it's the San Fran bullpen that I'm fading here. The Giants rank 29th in MLB in bullpen ERA (7.46) this season. Yikes.
New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Reds -130
The Mets are just 1-5 so far this season, and despite ranking third in MLB in ERA, they can't hit, ranking 29th in runs scored.
Cincinnati is off to a 4-2 start, and it'll send young star Hunter Greene to the mound in this one against Jose Quintana, who earned a loss in his first start of the season.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Phillies -192
I simply can't bet on Patrick Corbin, who has posted an ERA over 5.00 in three straight seasons and was shelled for seven hits, four runs and two homers in a loss to the Reds to open his 2024 season.
Philadelphia did not get a good outing from Aaron Nola against the Atlanta Braves, but the Nationals' offense is a massive step down in class. Trust Philly's No. 2 starter to bounce back here.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Braves -278
Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry could be in for a rough matchup against the No. 1 offense (in terms of OPS) this season. Henry allowed five runs in four innings in his season debut, and the Atlanta Braves are hitting the cover off the ball right now, ranking No. 7 in runs scored, No. 1 in batting average and No. 1 in slugging percentage.
Spencer Strider -- Atlanta's ace -- gets the ball in this one after spinning five innings of two-run ball in his season debut. I have to back the Braves at home in this one.
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Royals -185
I can't bet on the Chicago White Sox right now, as they rank 30th in runs scored, 27th in OPS and 19th in team ERA.
Kansas City's Brady Singer was lights out in his season debut, striking out 10 across 10 scoreless innings. I expect him to carve up this weak lineup on Friday.
Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rangers +114
The Houston bullpen (6.00 ERA this season) is a massive concern at the moment, especially wtih Hunter Brown on the mound after he was limited to just four innings in a loss to the New York Yankees.
Texas is off to a solid 4-2 start, ranking in the top 10 in the league in both ERA and runs scored. I'll take a shot on the Rangers as home dogs.
Seattle Mariners vs. Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Mariners +102
These two teams are both in the bottom 10 in the league in runs scored, and today's starters -- Logan Gilbert and Freddy Peralta -- both allowed just one run in their season debuts.
This game comes down to the bullpens for me, as the Mariners have a 2.10 bullpen ERA so far this season while Milwaukee is at 4.43. With that in mind, I'll take a shot on the Mariners as dogs tonight.
Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angels Angels Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Red Sox -108
Boston has a pitching advantage here against a Los Angeles Angels team that is shockingly 4-2 to start this season.
Griffin Canning was rocked for L.A. in his first outing, allowing five runs, and now he takes on Kutter Crawford, who did not allow an earned run across six innings. Boston is 5-2, so the team may be better than many expected it would be this season.
