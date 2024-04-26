Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Brewers Will Upset Yankees)
Giving you a pick for all 14 games set to take place on Friday, April 26
Weekend series across Major League Baseball are set to begin today. We even have an afternoon game to bet on when the Kansas City Royals take on the Tigers in Detroit.
As we do here on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to give my rapid fire picks for all 14 games.
Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Royals +100
The Kansas City Royals have been fantastic this season including sporting a solid offense, ranking 15th in OPS heading in today's matinee matchup.
More importantly, Seth Lugo gets the start today and he's been lights out through his first five starts, allowing just seven earned runs in 31.0 innings pitched for an ERA of 2.03. I'll take the Royals as slight underdogs.
Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Orioles -300
Not only is the Baltimore Orioles offense red-hot, ranking third in OPS, but this is a pitching matchup between Ross Stripling (5.34 ERA) and Cobin Burnes (2.76 ERA) of the Orioles. This one is a no-brainer.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Blue Jays +106
There's no question the Dodgers' offense is far superior, but the pitching matchup makes me want to take the Blue jays at home. Gavin Stone (6.00 ERA) has struggled for the Dodgers this season and a matchup against Toronto's offense is going to be another tough one for him.
Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Nationals +140
I have no idea why the Marlins are this big of a favorite in this game. They're 29th in the Majors in OPS at .593 and and Jesus Luzardo, with a 6.58 ERA, will get the start for them today. I'll take the Nationals.
Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cubs -110
I'm just going to ride the Shota Imanaga train, who has allowed just two earned runs in his first 21.1 innings pitched in his MLB career.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Mets -130
I'm a fan of Miles Mikolas, but I can't defend him this season after posting a 6.49 ERA through his first month of the season. It's also worth noting the Mets' offense has woken up after a slow start and are now 13th in the Majors in OPS.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Atlanta Braves Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Braves -205
There's no real reason to bet against the Atlanta Braves in any situation. They have the best offense in the Majors, are 17-6 on the year, and now have Chris Sale starting for them tonight.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rays -240
The White Sox have the worst offense in the Majors by a mile and now they're starting Chris Flexen, who has a 6.41 ERA on the season. No thank you.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Texas Rangers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rangers -170
The Cincinnati Reds have been a middling offense so far this season, sporting an OPS of .693, which ranks 17th in the Majors. The Rangers have both the offensive and pitching advantage in this game.
New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Brewers +108
The pitching matchup in this game is mostly a wash, so I'm going to back the home team with the better offense. The Brewers are fourth in MLB in OPS and the Yankees come into this game ranking 14th. I'm surprised Milwaukee is an underdog.
Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Angels -105
Despite his slow start, I'm a believer in Patrick Sandoval, and a matchup against the Twins' poor offense is a great spot for him to bounce back. I'll back the Angels at home.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Phillies -110
Despite the Padres sporting the better offense numbers, I simply can't back Joe Musgrove (5.74 ERA) in a matchup against Aaron Nola (3.16 ERA). Give me the Phillies on the road.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -130
The Mariners rank 25th in the Majors in OPS and now will be starting Emerson Hancock (6.10) in a start against one of the most potent offenses in MLB. This bet is a no-brainer for me.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Giants -145
Quinn Priester had a 7.74 ERA in 10 appearances for the Pirates last season and he gave up four earned runs in 8.31 innings pitched in his first start in 2024. I simply can't back the Pirates with him on the mound.
