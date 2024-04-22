Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Can Jared Jones' Rookie Stardom Continue to Grow?)
MLB betting preview, prediction and best bets for every game on Monday, April 22.
By Reed Wallach
Teams in Major League Baseball begin new series' on Monday as we continue to build up more and more of a sample in the 2024 season.
One of the biggest storylines through the first month has been the emergence of rookie Jared Jones, who is pitching like one of the best in baseball. Beginner's luck? We'll see on Monday as the PIrates face the Brewers at home.
We have picks for that game and EVERY game on Monday! Check it out below
Athletics vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Pick: Yankees (-250)
I’m not interested in fading the dominant Yankees at home where the team’s pitching advantage should be on full display against the A’s, who are hitting only .207 on the year.
Brewers vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pirates (-130)
Pirates’ rookie right hander Jared Jones is taking the baseball world by storm, pitching to a 3.13 ERA through four big league starts with an elite strikeout rate (36%) and low walk rate (2%). Maybe he hits a rookie wall after some time, but I’m going to trust him at home at a relatively cheap price.
Phillies vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds (+100)
The Reds have been able to hit lefties well all season, top 10 in OPS, can this be the first sign of struggle for Ranger Suarez this season? I’ll take a shot at the home underdog with Hunter Greene on the mound, who is pitching way better than his numbers indicate, posting a 2.55 xERA to a 4.36 ERA.
Tigers vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays (-105)
In a matchup of two elite pitching staffs, I’ll trust the home team Rays, who checks in 14th in batting average while the visiting Tigers remain bottom five in that category.
Marlins vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Pick: Marlins (+185)
Ryan Weathers is one of the few bright spots of the Marlins team this season, and this is as good of an opportunity for a surprising win for Miami, who will face Bryce Elder in his first start of the season. Can the team knock around Elder as he re-acclimates to the big leagues? I’m banking on it.
Blue Jays vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Blue Jays (-115)
Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi is enjoying a great start to the season, and will draw a favorable matchup against the Royals, who are bottom half of the league in OPS against lefties.
White Sox vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Pick: White Sox (+150)
Chicago is as bad as any team in the big leagues, but its tough to trust the Twins at the moment. Minnesota is hitting just as bad as the White Sox (the two worst teams in terms of batting average this season) and is starting right hander Chris Paddack, who is sporting an 8.36 ERA through three starts.
There’s a ton of variance in this game with two lowly offenses, I’ll take the underdog.
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Diamondbacks (-110)
It’s a choice of regression in this one.
Brandon Pfaadt has a 5.32 ERA through the first month or so of the season with the Diamondbacks, but he is sporting an xERA of 3.62.
Meanwhile, Lance Lynn of the Cardinals has a 2.17 ERA that grades out to a 4.67 xERA.
Give me the pitcher who is owed a good start.
Padres vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rockies (+160)
The Padres don’t hit lefties well, .210 on the year, and I believe that Austin Gomber can navigate this offense with his pitch profile. The left hander has allowed opponents launch angle to be about league average of eight degrees, which is impactful given how much further the ball flies at Coors Field.
If Gomber is able to avoid a ton of trouble by way of home runs, I believe that he can keep a lid on this Padres offense, and the Rockies can keep this competitive.
Orioles vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Pick: Angels (-120)
Reid Detmers is one of the best pitchers of the first month of the season, and I believe he can out-duel the Orioles on Monday. The Angels left hander is striking out nearly 35% of the batters he has faced this season.
Mets vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets (+105)
New York is in line to continue its run of good form on Monday as the team begins a road series against the Giants. The Mets do a great job of getting on-base and putting pressure on pitchers, including a top 10 on-base percentage.
That’s impactful against Keaton Witts of the Giants, who is walking nearly 10% of batters this season.
I’ll stick with the surging Mets on Monday.
