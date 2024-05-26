Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Can Sonny Gray Lead Cardinals?)
By Peter Dewey
We have a loaded Sunday slate in Major League Baseball on Memorial Day Weekend, and if you're looking to bet on any of the game today,. you're in the right place.
Here's a straight up pick for every matchup on Sunday, including a few interesting upset picks to consider:
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tigers +114
Despite Yusei Kikuchi having an impressive 2.64 ERA, the Toronto Blue Jays are just 3-7 in his starts this season. I'm buying low on Casey Mize and the Tigers after Mize was rocked in his last start across 1.2 innings. Detroit and Toronto have both struggled on offense (bottom 10 in OPS), but the Jays are just 11-16 on the road in 2024.
Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves -225
Chris Sale has not allowed a run in three starts for the Atlanta Braves, who are massive favorites against Martin Perez (4.80 ERA) and the Pittsburgh Pirates. I expect the Braves to roll in this one.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Brewers +130
We still don't have starters announced for this game, but the Red Sox (10-15 at home) are just 4-6 in their last 10 games going up against a Milwaukee team that is 18-12 on the road and in first place in the NL Central.
I'll take a short road dog here without starters in place.
San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants -125
I have a hard time fading Logan Webb -- even on the road -- against a Mets team that has dropped five in a row and eight of its last 10. Sean Manaea has been solid for New York this season -- posting a 3.11 ERA, but Webb (3.03 ERA, 2.82 FIP) is the better starter in this tilt.
Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals +102
A sneaky road dog on Sunday?
The Royals are taking on a Tampa Bay Rays squad that has lost six in a row, and Michael Wacha looks to have figured something out as of late, allowing two or fewer earned runs in three straight starts.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers -225
Rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a 3.17 ERA on the season, supported by a 2.98 FIP, and the Dodgers are 6-4 in his 10 starts this season. The Reds are starting Brent Suter in a likely bullpen game, but the team's 3.94 ERA is enough for me to fade them against one of the best teams in baseball.
Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mariners -170
Patrick Corbin is on the mound for the Washington Nationals, and he's at a massive disadvantage against Seattle's Bryan Woo (0.57 ERA across three starts).
Corbin has a 6.29 ERA on the season and allowed eight runs on nine hits in his last outing. This is a get-right sot for the Mariners.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles -162
I can't back the Chicago White Sox in any spot -- even with Garrett Crochet on the mound. Chicago ranks dead last in MLB in OPS and 29th in ERA. It's also lost four in a row and eight of its last 10, putting up just 15 wins on the season.
Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins (no odds yet)
The Rangers have yet to announce a starter in this game against Minnesota's Pablo Lopez, but I'm concerned about their bullpen (5.19 ERA) which is the worst in baseball. Off that alone, I'll trust the Twins with their All-Star righty on the bump.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rockies +190
This is my crazy upset of the day.
The Phillies are a perfect 10-0 in Ranger Suarez's starts this season, and he has a 1.36 ERA. That comes to an end in this game.
Cal Quantrill has been lights out in May for the Rockies, leading them to a 3-1 record while posting a 1.40 ERA across four starts. I think he can get it done at home on Sunday.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction and Pick
Pick: Guardians -118
The Guardians and Ben Lively (2.84 ERA) are criminally undervalued against the Los Angeles Angeles on Sunday.
The Angels are sending Reid Detmers to the mound, and he's allowed five or more runs in five straight starts, allowing his ERA to balloon to 5.80 on the season. He's a must fade in this matchup.
Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Prediction and Pick
Pick: Astros -170
Ronel Blanco has a 2.90 ERA on the season and tossed a scoreless outing in his last game against this A's team, which has lost seven of 10.
Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Pick: Marlins +130
Ryan Weathers has been dealing for the Miami Marlins, pitching four straight outings of 6 or more innings and allowing three or fewer earned runs.
Meanwhile, Blake Walston is making his second start for the D-Backs after lasting just 3.2 innings in his MLB debut. The D-Backs bullpen has a 4.32 ERA this season, so I love Miami to get the job done with Weathers on the bump.
New York Yankees vs. San Diego Padres Prediction and Pick
Pick: Yankees -130
Aaron Judge seemingly hits a home run every night, and the Yankees are rolling right now with Clarke Schmidt on the mound.
Schmidt has led the Yanks to a 8-2 record in his 10 starts, allowing three or fewer earned runs in all of them. He's a solid bet against Joe Musgrove (6.14 ERA) at this point in the season.
Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis CardinalsPrediction and Pick
Pick: Cardinals -142
I'm going to back Sonny Gray on Sunday night -- the Cardinals are 6-2 in his eight starts -- especially since Javier Assad has a 3.56 FIP despite a 1.70 ERA this season.
Assad is due for some regression, and he showed it in his last outing by walking five batters. Gray, on the other hand, has a 2.87 ERA, 2.98 FIP and bounced back in his last start after two bad outings.
I'll give him a slight edge at home on Sunday.
