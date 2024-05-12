Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (D-Backs, Mets, Pirates Primed for Upsets)
By Peter Dewey
We have a massive Sunday in Major League Baseball, and with every team in action, yours truly is going to attempt to pick the winner for every game on the slate.
There are a bunch of great pitching matchups, starting with Zac Gallen taking the mound at 1:35 p.m. EST and ending with a 4:10 p.m. EST matchup between Yu Darvish and Walker Buehler. How should we bet on those games and more?
Without further ado, a straight up pick for every MLB game on May 12!
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction and Pick
Pick: Diamonbacks +105
Arizona is sending ace Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.84 ERA) to the mound in this one, and he’s coming off a dazzling performance against the Cincinnati Reds where he allowed just one hit across six innings of work.
Gallen is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and even the struggling D-Backs are 4-3 straight up in his seven starts. I think he has a major advantage over Baltimore starter Dean Kremer (3-2, 3.57 ERA), who has a Fielding Independent Pitching of 4.72 on the season.
Kremer is due for some regression, while Gallen took some extra rest after two rough outings in April to turn in his best game of the season on May 7.
Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pirates -102
I can't back the Chicago Cubs with Kyle Hendricks (12.00 ERA in five starts) on the mound on Sunday. Hendricks has given up 37 hits across 21.0 innings of work, essentially taking the Cubs out of several games.
I'll take a shot on Bailey Falter (4.34 ERA) to get the Pirates a win on Sunday.
Washington Nationals vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Red Sox -155
Brayan Bello (3.04 ERA) should be in line for a big game for the Red Sox against a Washington Nationals offense that ranks 22nd in MLB in OPS. Plus, Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore has struggled in his last two outings, allowing eight runs and 11 hits in just 8.0 innings of work.
The Nats are also just 3-4 when he starts this season.
Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins -142
After getting rocked in his first start of the season, Bailey Ober has turned things around for the Minnesota Twins, posting a 2.55 ERA over his last six starts. I give him the edge over Alek Manoah here in Toronto.
The Blue Jays also have struggled on offense in 2024, ranking just 19th in the league in OPS.
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Yankees -135
Luis Gil tossed a gem in his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays, and he's lowered his ERA to 2.92 on the season, leading the Yankees to a 5-2 record in his starts.
Meanwhile, Tampa is starting Tyler Alexander, who has a 4.96 ERA so far this season.
Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tigers -105
Jack Flaherty has been one of the best surprises in baseball this season, posting a 3.86 ERA and 2.99 FIP across seven outings. I like taking him at home against Justin Verlander, who struggled his last time out. The Astros are just 14-25 on the season.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Phillies -245
Zack Wheeler is a must bet every time he takes the mound for the Phillies. The Cy Young candidate has a 1.64 ERA on the season and has won the Phillies four starts in a row.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Guardians -166
Fade the Chicago White Sox at any cost.
Chicago is just 12-28 on the season, and that comes with the team on a four-game winning streak entering this game. I can't trust them with Mike Soroka (6.34 ERA) on the mound on Sunday.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Brewers -155
Milwaukee starter Bryse Wilson has been one of the better surprises for the team in 2024, posting a 2.40 ERA across 10 outings. He has an advantage against the Cardinals, who have lost seven in a row and nine of their last 10.
Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rangers -155
I'm fading Rockies starter Dakota Hudson (6.35 ERA) in this matchup with a Texas Rangers offense that ranks in the top 10 in the league in OPS in 2024.
Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants -130
Kyle Harrison has been great for the Giants in 2024, posting a 3.20 ERA and allowing just one earned run over his last three starts. I love him against a struggling Cincy team that is just 26th in MLB in OPS this season.
Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals -125
The Los Angeles Angeles have been awful at home (5-13 straight up), and they're in for a tough matchup against Seth Lugo (1.74 ERA this season) and the Royals.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Prediction and Pick
Pick: Padres +105
Walker Buehler struggled in his season debut for the Dodgers, and I'm worried about him keeping the team in this game against Yu Darvish (2.94 ERA), who has allowed just three earned runs in two starts against L.A. already this season.
Oakland A's vs. Seattle Mariners Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mariners -238
I'm trusting Luis Castillo against an average Oakland A's team on Sunday. Castillo comes into this matchup with a 3.35 ERA and 2.87 FIP in eight starts. It'll be up to the Seattle offense (25th in OPS) to get this win.
Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets +102
Bryce Elder was rocked in his last outing for the Atlanta Braves (seven earned runs in 3.1 innings), bumping his ERA over 5.00 on the season.
I think the Mets can steal this game at home, especially with Luis Severino (2.93 ERA) on the hill.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.