Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Fade the Blue Jays Until Further Notice)
Thursday's MLB slate always brings a little less action than the other days of the week as most teams travel to prepare for their weekend series.
With that being said, there's still eight games across the Majors for us to watch and bet on with six of them taking place in the afternoon. Action will wrap up tonight with a showdown between the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox that'll start at 7:40 pm EST.
As we always do on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to break down my pick for all eight games.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Giants vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Pirates -166
I have no desire to bet against Paul Skenes right now, who looked electric in his second start of his Major League Baseball Career. The Pirates have the significant pitching advantage this afternoon as they take on Erik Miller (4.50 ERA) of the Giants.
Mariners vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Yankees -144
Luis Gil has been on fire for the Yankees this season, sporting a 5-1 record with a 2.39 ERA. The Yankees also enter today's game with the second best OPS in the Majors at .766. They're not a team I have any desire of betting against right now.
Rangers vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Phillies -190
The Phillies have the fourth best OPS in the Majors at .754 and today's they're starting Zack Wheeler, who has a 2.52 ERA on the season. Considering they're facing an 0-5 Andrew Heaney and a struggling Rangers offense, the Phillies are the obvious pick to make in this one.
Padres vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Padres -110
It might be time to push the panic button on the Cincinnati Reds. They have the worst batting average in the Majors at .215 and the third worst OPS at .646. They're a team I have no desire to bet on at the moment.
Braves vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Cubs +100
AJ Smith-Shawver will make his season debut for the Braves today. He had a 4.26 ERA in 25.1 innings pitched for them last year which doesn't make me feel confident in backing the Braves as road favorites against a Cubs team whose offense has been explosive at times this season. I'll back Chicago as a slight underdog.
Rockies vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Rockies +102
In a game between two of the worst teams in the Majors, I'll go ahead and back the underdogs, especially considering Joey Estes and his 9.35 ERA will get the start for the A's.
Blue Jays vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Tigers -106
I wouldn't touch the Blue Jays with a 10 foot pole right now. Their offense is creating minimal power, they can't score runs, and their ace, Kevin Gausman, has a 4.89 ERA on the season. No thank you. I'll back the Tigers at home with Jack Flaherty on the mound.
Orioles vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Orioles -250
There's nothing you can like about the White Sox right now. Their offense is the worst in the Majors and now they're starting Mike Clevinger (5.56 ERA) against one of the most potent offenses in the Orioles.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
