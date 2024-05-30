Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Fade the Crumbling Mets)
Thursday is travel day in Major League Baseball so we have a shorter-than-usual slate of games for us to watch and bet on. With that being said, there are still eight games set to take place so we aren't completely abandoned by the sport for the day.
As we always do on Rounding the Bases, I'm going to break down which side I'm backing in every single game today, starting with the Cubs vs. Brewers and finishing with the Yankees and Angels in Los Angeles.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Brewers -118
I still don't think enough people are talking about just how good the Milwaukee Brewers' offense has been this season. They're fourth in the Majors in OPS at .744 and now seem like a great bet with Colin Rea (3.98) on the mound at home.
Athletics vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Athletics +130
The Rays' offense has had a ton of issues this season. They're 27th in the majors in OPS this season at .660. There are few times when I'd want to bet on the A's, but until Tampa Bay's offense wakes up, I'm going to bet against them more often than not when they're set as betting favorites.
Royals vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Royals +108
I'm shocked the Royals are set as underdogs in this spot, not only is their .722 OPS a better mark than the Twins at .699, but they have Brady Singer and his 2.63 ERA on the mound against Chris Paddack and his 4.39 ERA. Kansas City is a no-brainer of a bet here.
Astros vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Mariners -134
I will continue to bet against the Astros any time they decide to start Spencer Arrighetti, who has a 6.93 ERA on the year. Logan Gilbert (3.06 ERA) is the significantly better starting pitcher in this game and I don't envision the Mariners having much of an issue with Houston.
Tigers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Red Sox -116
The Tigers' offense isn't anything to write home about this season, coming in at 20th in OPS. Meanwhile, the Red Sox offense has been surprisingly solid, ranking 10th in that stat. I'm going to back the better offense as slight home favorites.
Diamondback vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -124
No team has been worse when playing at home than the New York Mets. They have a batting average of just .202 at home along with an OPS of .605, both of which are the worst marks in the majors. Now they have to take on Zac Gallen (3.12 ERA) of the Diamondbacks. It's a rough spot for them to be in.
Nationals vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Nationals +164
I'm going to take a shot on the Nationals as significant underdogs. The Braves are reeling due to injuries and Washington is starting Trevor Williams today, who has a 4-0 record and a 2.29 ERA. Him starting alone makes the Nats worth the bet at their current price.
Yankees vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
- Pick: Yankees -184
I have no interest in betting against the best offense in baseball when they take on Patrick Sandoval of the Angels, who has a gross 2-7 record and 5.60 ERA on the year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
