Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Fade the Mariners Until Further Notice)
Making a pick on all 14 MLB games set to take place on Tuesday, April 2.
The MLB season marches on and much like almost every day from now until the end of the season, we once again have a loaded slate of games on tap for Tuesday. There are 14 games scheduled across the league, starting off with a game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers at 4:10pm et.
Round the Bases is all about giving you a pick for every single game, so that's what I'm going to do. Let's get into it.
If you want to bet on today's slate, then click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sprotsbook. If you do, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager!
Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Brewers -112
Louie Varland gets the start for the Twins tonight after a tough 2023 season where he gave up a 4.63 ERA. He also struggled in Spring Training, giving up 14 earned runs in 20.0 innings pitched. Minnesota is in a tough spot on the road tonight so give me the Brewers as home favorites.
Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Royals +142
The Royals are in a strong underdog spot today with Cole Irvin getting the start for the Orioles. He had a gross 6.23 ERA in 17.1 innings pitched in Spring Training and his 4.42 ERA last season doesn't give me confidence he'll bounce back in his first start this year.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Miami Marlins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Marlins -146
The Marlins are desperate for their first win and they have a great chance to get it tonight with Jesus Luzardo on the mound. He had a 3.58 ERA last season and gave up just two hits and two earned runs in 5.0 innings in his first start this season. The Angels are batting just .195 this season.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Reds +120
The Reds have the second highest OPS so far this season at .900, while the Phillies' offense continues to struggle, ranking 22nd in OPS at .616. Spencer Turnbull had a disgusting 7.26 ERA last season so we can feel comfortable fading him with the Reds as an underdog play tonight.
Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rangers +132
The Rangers' offense picked up where it left off last season and has been stacking up the runs so far in 2024. Things should continue for them tonight when they take on Zach Eflin, who gave up six earned runs in 5.2 innings in his first start of the season against the Blue Jays.
Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Tigers +116
The Mets have gotten off to a disastrous start to the season and are batting just .188 through their first handful of games. Now they'll turn to Adrian Houser to get the start tonight and he had a 4.12 ERA last season and a 5.25 ERA in Spring Training. Yikes.
Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Braves -225
This is a game between the team with the best OPS (.957) so far this season in the Braves and the team with the second worst OPS (.550) in the White Sox. You have to have some guts to consider betting the White Sox in this spot.
Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cubs -184
Kyle Freeland give up 10 earned runs in 2.1 innings in his first game of the season which is an ERA of 38.57. Until he can prove he can not be a complete disaster this season, I'm going to stay away from betting on the Rockies when he's pitching.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Blue Jays +132
Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros and he gave up four hits and three earned runs in his only start against Toronto last season. I think the Jays are being undervalued after being no hit by the Astros on monday night.
Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Red Sox -154
As we all predicted, the Athletics are a disaster this year and not only had their pitching and offense been bad, but their fielding has been a circus as well. I'll back the Red Sox with Brayan Bello on the mound.
New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -116
It's time for the Yankees undefeated season to come to an end. The Diamondbacks offense still ranks fourth in OPS this season and Nestor Cortes had a rough first start against the Astros. It's time for the Diamondbacks to get the win.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Guardians +102
I'm staying far away from betting on the Seattle Mariners this week. They're dead last in the Majors in OPS through the first handful of games at .538. Now they have to take on Shane Bieber which is going to be a tough matchup for them.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Padres -134
I'm a fan of Miles Mikolas of the Cardinals but giving up five earned runs in 4.1 innings in his first start of the season was concerning. The Cardinals have an OPS of just .571 through their first few starts. I'll back the Padres tonight.
San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Giants +122
The Giants are having a solid start to their season from an offensive standpoint, sporting an OPS of .768, so I'll take a shot on them tonight with Logan Webb getting the start.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.