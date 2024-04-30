Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Guardians Are Strong Underdog Bet vs. Astros)
Giving you a pick for all 16 MLB games set to take place on Tuesday, April 30
A full MLB slate consists of 15 games but Tuesday will present us with a fun 16-game slate as the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers will face-off in a double-header to make up for yesterday's postponed game.
Things will get started with a 3:40 pm et opening pitch for the first of two games between those two teams and then today's baseball action is wrapped up with several games on the West Coast starting at 9:40 pm et including an NL West showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.
If you're looking for picks for today's games, I'm here to help you out. I'm going to give you my pick for all 16 games. Let's dive into it.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers Game 1 Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +110
I have no faith in Jack Flaherty of the Detroit Tigers, who has a 4.91 ERA so far this season. Both offenses are a wash in this one, so I'll back the team with the better pitcher in Kyle Gibson.
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Orioles +104
I'm still not convinced Nestor Cortes, with his 3.50 ERA on the season, is a good pitcher. We'll find out what he's all about today when he takes on a Baltimore Orioles team that ranks third in the Majors in OPS at .765.
Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rockies +120
I don't care who they're playing against, I'm not betting on the Marlins as betting favorites. They have a .221 batting average and a .607 OPS through the first month of the season, both are amongst the worst marks in the Majors.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers Game 2 Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Tigers -112
Steven Matz and his 5.55 ERA will get the start in the second game of the double-header today. Much like the first game, I'll back the team with the better starting pitcher. This time around, that team is the Tigers.
Kansas City Royals vs. Toronto Blue Jays moneyline pick
- Pick: Blue Jays -138
The Blue Jays offense may be starting to wake up and the Royals offense is trending in the wrong direction. Jose Berrios has been absolutely lights out this season with a 1.23 ERA so I have no desire to fade them with him on the mound.
Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Mets -126
The Mets' offense was completely abysmal at the start of the season, but they've heated up and have jumped up the leaderboard in OPS. I'll back the hotter team against an overvalued Cubs team.
San Francisco Giants vs. Boston Red Sox Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Red Sox +118
Boston has been better than most people think and the Red Sox now rank eighth in the Majors in OPS, well above the Giants who come in at 17th. I'm surprised they're this big of an underdog at home.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers moneyline pick
- Pick: Brewers -170
The Rays may not be as good as we thought they were, ranking 23rd in OPS this season and now they'll start Tyler Alexander with his 4.74 ERA against Freddy Peralta (3.18 ERA). Brewers should win this one with ease.
Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Twins -168
There is no world in which I'd bet on the White Sox, who rank dead last in OPS, with Michael Soroka (6.83 ERA) on the mound. I miss the old pre-injuries version of Soroka who was one of the best young pitchers in the Majors.
Washington Nationals vs. Texas Rangers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rangers -152
Jon Gray (2.92 ERA) and MacKenzie Gore (3.12 ERA) will make for a fun pitching matchup, but the Rangers at home have a significantly better offense. They're the bet to make.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Texans Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Guardians +140
Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros and he has a completely disgusting ERA of 9.68. How are the Astros set as -165 favorites with him on the mound? I have no idea.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Phillies -140
In a great pitching matchup between Spencer Turnbull (1.33 ERA) and Tyler Anderson (1.78 ERA), I'll back the Phillies with the much better offense, sporting an OPS of .742 compared to .691 of the Angels.
Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Padres -144
The Reds offense has been sputtering and a 26.6% strikeout rate is a red flag. I'll be betting against them until they can show me something different.
Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Braves -130
The Braves offense ranks second in the Majors in OPS and the Mariners come in at 26th. With the Braves starting Reynaldo Lopez with his 0.72 ERA, I'm surprised they're not bigger favorites.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -112
The Dodger snow have the best offense in the Majors with a batting average of .275 and an OPS of .798. I won't hesitate to back them as just a slight favorite against a divisional rival.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Oakland Athletics Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Pirates -135
I have no desire to bet on the Athletics when Alex Wood (6.59 ERA) takes the mound to pair with the A's horrific offense. I'll take the Pirates.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
