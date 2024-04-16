Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Padres Set for Win vs. Brewers)
MLB picks and preview for every game on the Tuesday, April 16 slate.
By Reed Wallach
A loaded slate of Major League Baseball gets started in the afternoon and is finished off well into the night on the west coast.
I'm eyeing the Padres, who continue its road trip in Milwaukee with recent acquisition Dylan Cease taking the mound for the Brewers an an appetizing matchup for the team's loaded offense that has Fernando Tatis Jr. in the middle of it.
Here's a pick for that one, and EVERY game on Tuesday.
Rangers vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rangers (-125)
The Rangers won 1-0 in the series opener on Monday as the Tigers offense continues to flounder. While the pitching staff has pushed the team to a strong start in 2024, I can’t trust the team against a team with as much potency as the Rangers that is fourth in on-base percentage. For reference, Detroit is 26th in the same metric.
Twins vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles (-165)
The Twins have started slow and it’s not getting any better against the Orioles, who are set to start budding star Grayson Rodriguez, who is pitching to a 2.50 ERA to start this season.
Giants vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants (-140)
The 3-14 Marlins host the 7-10 Giants, but there is no denying that San Francisco has far higher upside, especially with converted reliever Jordan Hicks still throwing heat as the starter. The Miami bullpen has been a disaster and can’t be trusted at home, I’ll lay the price with the Giants.
Rockies vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Phillies (-250)
Ranger Suarez is in fine form to start the year after a shaky 2023, the southpaw is pitching to a 2.65 ERA thus far, and he draws a lackluster Rockies offense on Tuesday. Suarez has been able to generate soft contact from opponents and limit his walk rate to below 5% for the first time in his career.
I don’t envision an upset on Tuesday.
Angels vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays (-150)
The Angels continue to slide, and I’m not providing a backstop. The difference between these two are far greater, especially with Aaron Civale toeing the rubber for the Rays, pitching to a 2.12 ERA in a healthy start to his time with Tampa Bay.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Yankees (-115)
Two lefties are set to start on Tuesday, Carlos Rodon for the Yankees and Yusei Kikuchi for the Blue Jays, and each team is top 11 in OPS against lefty pitchers. However, where the two teams differ is in the bullpen. The Yanks are third in bullpen ERA while the Blue Jays are 26th.
I’ll take the visitors.
Pirates vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets (-120)
Jared Jones has wowed to start his rookie season, striking out nearly 35% of batters while walking less than 3%, but there is going to be natural regression against a Mets team that has erased a five game losing streak to start 2024 with wins in eight of 11 games.
I’m riding the hot hand of New York at home in a coin flip.
Guardians vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Red Sox (-115)
Both starters struggle with control, both Guardians’ starter Tanner Bibbee and Red Sox right hander Garrett Whitlock walk more than 10% of batters, but the Guardians offense ranks bottom three in walk rate.
If this game comes down to teams cashing in on walks, I’ll take the Red Sox, who have a league average walk rate.
Royals vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals (-185)
Brady Singer has pitched to a sub-1.00 ERA this season. While I’m sure he’ll take a step back over time, I’m not counting on the 2-14 White Sox to show up and take advantage against the loaded offense of the 11-6 Royals.
Padres vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Padres (-125)
San Diego is the second best offense in the big leagues against left handed pitching per OPS and should be able to tee off against Wade Miley of the Brewers. With a scoreboard advantage early, count on Dylan Cease to slam the door shut.
Braves vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Pick: Astors (-105)
Hunter Brown’s numbers look gross after allowing nine earned runs in two-thirds of an inning in his last start, but I’ll count on a bounce back even if its against the Braves. Both teams are elite at the dish, top five in OPS, and I’ll bank on the home team in a coin flip matchup.
Reds vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds (+110)
Hard throwing Hunter Greene will look to get the Reds on track in Seattle against Logan Gilbert and the Mariners. Greene’s control is improving in his third season, his walk rate is down about 1% while his strikeout rate is still north of 30%, and his xSLG is at .252. The Mariners offense has little pop at the moment, bottom 10 in OPS, I’ll take the road underdog.
Cardinals vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
Pick: Athletics (+125)
The Cardinals struggle against lefties, hitting .194 through the first portion of the season, and will start the overrated Lance Lynn, who has an xERA of 4.43 which is far higher than his actual ERA of 2.63.
With J.P. Sears on the mound, I’ll take the home underdog.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cubs (+105)
It’s tough to trust Kyle Hendricks at this point in his career, but I can say the same about Tommy Henry.
Both pitchers have an ERA north of 5.00, and each bullpen is around league average with a potent lineup trying to offset some pitching woes.
I’ll take the + money price.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers (-270)
The Nationals won at +300 underdogs on Monday, but I will not trust the team to make it two in a row with Patrick Corbin (8.44) on the mound.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.