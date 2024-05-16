Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Pirates Live Underdogs vs. Cubs)
By Reed Wallach
It's travel day for a handful of big league teams, but that's not slowing down the sports betting action.
Below, you'll find our bets on every Major League Baseball game on Thursday, including the Pirates, who begin a series at Wrigley Field with NL Rookie of the Year contender Jared Jones taking the mound.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Yankees vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins (-120)
The Yankees have won the first two meetings of this series between two playoff contending teams, but I like the hosts to get a Thursday afternoon victory.
Joe Ryan has been fantastic all season and should do a fine job of keeping down this Yankees lineup. He has pitched to a 3.21 ERA this season, but that number should trend downward with a 2.51 xERA, supported by a 3.2% walk percentage.
Mets vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Phillies (-140)
The Phillies have had the Mets number early on this season, and I expect former New York starter Taijuan Walker to keep it on the Amazin’s with a Thursday victory.
The big edge comes at the plate for Philadelphia, which is eighth in OPS against left handed pitching with a .268 batting average, which looms large against Jose Quintanta of the Mets, who has struggled to strike batters out (15%, 10th percentile).
Rays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays (-110)
I’ll back the Rays in a pick ‘em matchup against the Red Sox as I continue to buy Zach Littell of the Rays as the season goes on.
Littell has showcased excellent command, a sub-four percent walk rate while allowing a career low hard hit rate of about 30%, which is 90th percentile. He has posted a 3.02 ERA, but should be performing slightly better with a 2.95 xERA.
Pirates vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pirates (+120)
I’ll trust Pittsburgh as underdogs to pull one out against the Cubs, who are starting Justin Steele on Thursday, who has failed to find his Cy Young contender form so far this season.
The Pirates are 12th in OPS against lefties and Steele has struggled to find his best stuff yet, striking out a career low 19% of batters with a 10th percentile whiff percentage.
It also helps that the Pirates have flame throwing rookie Jared Jones in line to start, who is striking out more than 30% of batters this season.
Athletics vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Pick: Athletics (+180)
The Athletics have the opportunity to knock around Astros starter Cristian Javier, who is struggling this season with a serious lack of command. He is walking a career high of batters (13.9%) with a career low strikeout rate of 16.7%.
The A’s are a capable offense, 19th in OPS, but this is a pure fade of Javier, who can’t justify this price tag.
Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers (-305)
It’s tough to step in front of the Dodgers offense that is hitting lefties at a .274 clip (fourth in the big leagues) as the team faces soft tossing Brent Suter.
LA is justified favorites with Cy Young contender Tyler Glasnow on the mound, posting a 2.53 ERA through nine starts.
