Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Take Zack Wheeler and Phillies vs. Cardinals)
Giving you a pick on all 15 MLB games set to take place on Tuesday
The MLB season marches on and all 30 teams are set to play on Tuesday. If you're looking for a pick for every single game, you've come to the right place. I'm going to go through all 15 games and give you my prediction for which side will win.
Action will begin at 12:35 p.m. EST when the Detroit Tigers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and will wrap up at 10:05 pm et when the Chicago Cubs take on the San Diego Padres.
Let's get into it.
Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Pirates -120
The Pirates have quietly had one of the best offenses in the Majors so far this season, batting .273 and rocking a .770 OPS, which is the sixth best in the Majors. They'll face Casey Mize of the Tigers today, w ho gave up five hits and three earned runs in 4.1 innings in his first start. I'll back the Pirates as home favorites.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Orioles -142
I'm going to trust Corbin Burnes of the Baltimore Orioles in this one, who has looked stellar in his first two starts, allowing just three earned runs in 11.2 innings pitched and he's still yet to walk a single batter this season.
Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Guardians -210
The Chicago White Sox have had the worst offense in the Majors so far this season, sporting an OPS of .571, which ranks dead last in the Majors. I'll start far away from them today when they take on Logan Allen (2.31 ERA) of the Guardians.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Brewers +122
The Brewers enter today's game ranking third in the Majors in OPS at .806 and it's time for Frankie Montas to regress, who has an unsustainable 0.77 ERA for the Reds so far this season.
Miami Marlins vs. New York Yankees Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Yankees -190
The Marlins are 28th in OPS this season and are starting A.J. Puk, who has a 9.00 ERA through two starts. The Yankees are a no-brainer in this one.
Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Mariners -106
George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners tonight and it's time he, and the Seattle offense, finds their stride. The Blue jays are nothing to be afraid of right now, especially with Chris Bassitt on the mound.
New York Mets vs. Atlanta Brave moneyline pick
- Pick: Braves -190
The Braves, unsurprisingly, have the best offense in baseball once again with an OPS of .891. The Mets, meanwhile, have been a disaster and are batting just .206 with an OPS of .620. The Braves should be able to run away with it in this one.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins moneyline pick
- Pick: Dodgers -186
The Twins enter today's action, ranking 29th in OPS while batting just .181. On top of that, it's Tyler Glasnow (3.18 ERA) against Louie Varland (6.75 ERA). This is a huge mismatch.
Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals moneyline pick
- Pick: Royals +108
I'll take a shot on the Royals as underdogs with Cole Ragans on the mound. He has a 1.46 ERA through his first two starts and the Royals offense has been better than you might think.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals moneyline pick
- Pick: Phillies -126
Sonny Gray will get his first start of the season for the Cardinals today and he has a tough matchup infront of him in Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. I'll trust Philadelphia to get the job done on the road.
Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rangers -225
Unless Paul Blackburn is starting for the A's, I'm staying far away from betting on them. With Alex Wood (9.72 ERA) on the mound for them today, I won't hesitate to back the Rangers.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -184
The Diamondbacks rank eighth in the Majors in OPS at .759 and they should be able to light it up against Cal Quantrill and the Colorado Rockies in an NL West showdown.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Angels +108
Believe it or not, the Angels rank above the Rays in OPS this season, .702 compared to .685. I think Tampa Bay is overvalued in the betting market in the early goings so I'll continue to fade them against the Halos today.
Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Giants -174
Josiah Gray of the Nationals has a disgusting 14.04 ERA through his first two starts. Until I see him put together a solid performance, I'll fade him every time he takes the mound.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Padres -158
Ben Brown is another pitcher I'm staying away from with an ERA of 11.12, while Joe Musgrove also doesn't have pretty numbers, but I have a lot more faith in him bouncing back today against the Cubs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.