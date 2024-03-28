Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Target These Pitchers)
Predicting the winner of every MLB game on Opening Day in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
Happy Opening Day baseball fans!
We got a small dose of baseball in the Seoul Series last week, but now nearly every team will play on Thursday to truly get the 2024 season underway.
I say nearly every team since the Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies matchup and the New York Mets-Milwaukee Brewers matchup have both already been rained out. Not ideal, but that still gives us 13 games to bet on today.
This season, the BetSided team is going to cover the MLB in a bunch of different ways with league-wide stories, including a straight up picks story for every game. We will break down the games that we like the most, as well as give out a pick for the rest of the slate so bettors can tail -- or fade -- us in those picks.
Here's how I see things shaking out on Opening Day:
Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Orioles -192
Will the Corbin Burnes era get off to a good start? I'd like to think so going up against a Los Angeles Angels team that lost Shohei Ohtani in the offseason.
Baltimore was elite at Camden Yards last season, going 49-32 straight up.
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Astros -155
This is just an unfortunate matchup for the Yankees, who are down ace Gerrit Cole. Framber Valdez does have a 6.75 ERA in the regular season against the Yanks in his career, but I question if the New York pitching can hold up in Houston.
Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Tigers -180
This is one of my favorite bets of the day, mainly because of Detroit starter Tarik Skubal.
After missing the start of the 2023 season due to injury, Skubal was elite in 15 starts. He finished with a 7-3 record, 2.80 ERA, and struck out 102 batters in 80.1 innings of work. Skubal also posted a WHIP of 0.896, which was better than last season’s Cy Young award winner Gerrit Cole.
Meanwhile, the White Sox were just 27th in Major League Baseball in OPS against left-handed pitching in the 2023 season, a bad sign if that carries over into Opening Day this season.
Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Twins -122
I think Minnesota has the pitching advantage here early with All-Star Pablo Lopez getting the start against Cole Ragans -- who finished last season with a 3.47 ERA.
Ragans had a 5.92 ERA in Texas before really turning things around in Kansas City, but this is a tough Twins lineup loaded with power-hitting righties. I'll take Minnesota on the road.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Pirates +110
Last season, Jesus Luzardo and Mitch Keller both spun seven-inning gems for their respective teams when in this matchup, but they both ended up being on the losing side in the game.
So, who has the edge tonight?
I'm going to take a shot on the Pirates as an underdog here, as I think this game comes down to the bullpens. Plus, Miami's offense has not been great in recent seasons, so a strong showing from a starter doesn't guarantee a win in any way.
San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Giants -105
Give me Logan Webb to get the win on Opening Day, as he's coming off a season where he posted a 3.25 ERA and led MLB in innings pitched.
As for Yu Darvish, he lasted just 3.2 innings against the Dodgers, so he may still be geting into form from the spring, which means we could be relying heavily on the San Diego bullpen. I'd rather trust Webb in this spot.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Dodgers -230
Not only do the Dodgers have the advantage of already playing some games last week, but Tyler Glasnow also has a start under his belt, allowing just two runs across five innings of work in the Seoul Series.
I think L.A. gets a win at home behind Glasnow and it's elite offense.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Blue Jays +110
Dating back to last season, I think Jose Berrios has been a bit undervalued.
Toronto went 17-15 in his starts, and the righty posted a respectable 3.65 ERA.
Zach Eflin is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, but can we trust this Rays team that gave up some key pieces in the offseason? I'm not sure just yet.
Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Reds -155
I am interested to see what Frankie Montas -- who missed all of last season -- looks like, but I'm not rushing to back a Washington team on the road that was one of the worst groups in MLB last season.
Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cubs +100
This play is all about Chicago Cubs All-Star Justin Steele.
Steele was one of the best pitchers in baseball last season, posting a 16-5 record with a 3.06 ERA. The Cubs ended up winning 19 of Steele’s 30 appearances last season, and he earned his first All-Star nod.
Now, why am I fading the defending World Series champs? Well, Texas isn’t at full strength with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer both out, so Nathan Eovaldi is getting the ball on Opening Day.
Eovaldi had a solid season in 2023, but he struggled out of the gate, posting a 5.20 ERA over his first five starts of the campaign. Plus, Texas lost a key bullpen piece in Aroldis Chapman in free agency.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Guardians -162
Shane Bieber is back and healthy, and let's not discount what he did in limited starts for Cleveland last season, posting a sbu-4.00 ERA once again. The A's are expected to be one of the worst teams in baseball, so I'll gladly fade them against one of baseball's top arms.
Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Mariners -175
Luis Castillo is one of the best aces in baseball, and I think he takes care of business against an up-and-coming starter in Brayan Bello.
The Red Sox youngster had a great season in 2023, but he got off to a slow start, posting a 6.57 ERA in April. Castillo, on the other hand, had a 1.82 ERA in April and a 3.34 ERA for the season. I'll lean with the more proven pitcher -- at home -- in this matchup.
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks -230
Zac Gallen is one of my favorite picks to win the NL Cy Young, and he dominated early in the season last year, posting a 2.15 ERA in the first month while striking out 51 batters across six starts.
The Colorado Rockies are projected to finish last in the NL West, so I don't see them pulling off an upset against one of the best pitchers in the game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.