Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Trust Grayson Rodriguez, Orioles)
MLB betting preview, prediction and best bets for Thursday, April 11. How to wager on a shortened Major League Baseball slate.
By Reed Wallach
It’s a condensed Major League Baseball slate with teams traveling ahead of other series, but at least we get it all day with a handful of games in the afternoon on the East Coast.
Us sports bettors can also get an extended look at some of the young and emerging pitchers in the sport like, Pirates’ Jared Jones and Orioles’ Grayson Rodriguez, each off to strong campaigns for two of the hottest teams in baseball.
Below, you’ll find our straight up picks for each game on the card!
Mets vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets (+145)
The Mets and Braves were rained out on Wednesday, so I’ll take New York after the surprising day off. The Amazin’s have been competitive in Atlanta and while the Braves bolster a far more potent lineup and can hit lefties like Mets’ starter Jose Quintana, I’ll take a crack at fading Allan Winans, who is filling in for Atlanta as an innings eater.
Brewers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Pick: Brewers (-125)
Hard tossing Freddy Peralta toes the rubber for Milwaukee in the final game of this series and I’ll take Milwaukee at a cheap price to get the edge over Cincinnati, who is starting Nick Martinez and has the far worse bullpen.
Astros vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals (+115)
Stay out of the Royals freight train, who just teed off on the Astros on Wednesday night, 11-2. The lineup is stellar with a plethora of young talent, top 10 in OPS this season, and will start right hander Brady Singer to out-pace Astros young arm Hunter Brown.
Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rangers (-185)
As we wrote on Wednesday, take advantage of getting a relatively modest price (inside of -200) on the defending World Series champs against the worst team in baseball.
Pirates vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pirates (+125)
One of the top prospects in the Pirates system has been off to an incredible start in the big leagues, posting two strong starts to a 3.86 ERA. He’ll draw a Phillies team that has been struggling to start the year and won’t have a handle on Jones' high strikeout rate (35%).
At + money, I’ll take Pittsburgh to continue its torrid start to the season.
Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles (-125)
Grayson Rodriguez, one of the most promising pitchers in the American League, should continue his fine start to 2024 against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Baltimore poses a far bigger challenge against Garrett Whitlock and the Boston bullpen, I’ll take the cheap road favorite.
