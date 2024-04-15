Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Trust Sonny Gray)
MLB straight up picks for every game on the Monday, April 15 slate.
By Reed Wallach
It's a new week of Major League Baseball, but very few off-days across the diamond with teams starting early week series in bunches.
There are plenty of intriguing matchups, especially with an eye on Sonny Gray, who can turn the tides of the NL Central with his arm. He looked the part in his season debut, and will look to continue it in Oakland on Monday night.
Past that, there are plenty of other high level matchups on the slate, including Astros vs. Braves and Reds vs. Mariners.
Here's our pick for all of them!
Guardians vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Guardians (+120)
While the Red Sox send out promising young pitcher Kutter Crawford, who has a 0.57 ERA to start the year, the Guardians offense presents enough of a test to warrant a bet at a + money price. Cleveland is top 10 in batting average through the first handful of games and has a noted bullpen advantage.
Twins vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles (-150)
The Twins offense is hitting .185 on the year, the only team below the Mendoza line heading into Monday’s action. I can’t trust Minnesota to keep up against Baltimore.
Rockies vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Phillies (-270)
Not interested in backing Colorado at a big price on the road against a formidable lineup.
Giants vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants (-115)
Two lefties take the mound with the Giants set to start Kyle Harrison and the Marlins starting A.J. Puk, which is impactful because San Francisco is top five in batting average against lefties this season and the Marlins are 28th.
Rangers vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rangers (-120)
Detroit is off to a strong start this season, but the team remains limited at the dish, 25th in OPS as a unit. Give me Texas to out-pace Detroit to start this early week series.
Angels vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays (-165)
Zach Eflin is due some better results, pitching to a 4.08 xERA after a 6.35 ERA through his first three starts. His walk rate remains low but he is getting crushed by opponents putting barrels on the ball (23rd percentile).
Against a limited Angels lineup, I’ll take Eflin to get back on track.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Yankees (-105)
New York looks to be a contender in the American League while the Blue Jays continue to underwhelm, only .500 through nearly the first month of the season. The Yankees have a strong bullpen behind young flame thrower Luis Gill, I’ll take them at a near pick.
Pirates vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mets (-115)
The Mets project to be above league average against lefties, which they will face against Martin Perez of the Pirates while the team will count on veteran Adrian Houser to navigate a talented Buccos lineup.
Give me the home team to keep pushing towards .500 after a slow start.
Royals vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals (-180)
The best team in the AL Central against the worst, give me the Royals to take care of business in the series opener.
Braves vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves (-115)
Both teams are starting relatively unproven commodities on Monday, but I’ll take the far more trustworthy lineup in the Braves, who are hitting better than any other team in the league thus far, tops in batting average (.301) and OPS (.857).
Houston is hitting well, (.277 batting average and .790 in OPS) but I give the nod to Atlanta.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Pick: Diamondbacks (-145)
The Cubs continue its west coast swing, and I’ll take the home team with the reliable Merrill Kelly on the mound to keep things moving for the reigning National League champs. Kelly is pitching to a 2.29 ERA with fantastic control thus far.
Cardinals vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cardinals (-180)
It’s Sonny Gray’s second start of the year on Monday following a sterling shutout effort against the Phillies, and he gets a strong tune up matchup against the Athletics’, who are out-performing early expectations. Close to .500, I’m going to fade Oakland as the team reverts back to the mean and the healthy Gray starts strong after beginning the year on the IL with a hamstring issue.
Reds vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds (+130)
While George Kirby is likely going to get much better as the season progresses, his xERA is 3.67 which is far below his 8.16 ERA, I think we are paying far too big of a tax on it against a healthy and humming Frankie Montas, who has a 2.16 ERA so far this season while limiting his walks at a career best mark so far.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers (-350)
The Dodgers are rightfully priced as massive favorites, I’m not fading them against the lowly Nationals with Tyler Glasnow on the mound for Los Angeles.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.