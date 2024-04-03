Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Which Underdogs Can Payout on Getaway Day?)
Breaking down straight up picks for every MLB game on Wednesday, April 3.
By Reed Wallach
It’s a loaded day of baseball, starting in the early afternoon and caped off well into the night on the east coast with the Dodgers taking on the Giants.
We have plenty of high level action, so let’s preview the entire slate of games with our moneyline pick for each game. Let’s see how to bet all 15 Major League Baseball games on Wednesday, April 3.
Royals vs. Orioles Moneyline Pick
PICK: Royals ML (+140)
Two of the top AL Cy Young candidates face off on Wednesday afternoon in Cole Ragans of the Royals and Corbin Burnes of the Orioles.
These are two high powered offenses with a ton of young talent, but I’m going to take a stab on the big underdog price on the Royals, who are clearly far more talented than projections had envisioned this season, paced by early AL MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr.
Ragans, a flame throwing southpaw, can shine in this matchup with a low total. Yes, Baltimore was top 10 in OPS against lefties last season, but I’ll bank on some variance and back the dog with upside.
Angels vs. Marlins Moneyline Pick
PICK: Marlins (-115)
The winless Marlins get its first win of the season against the Angles, who are 3-2 on the year despite hitting .201 as a team through five games.
I’m not upgrading Los Angeles enough to back them in a near-pick ‘em game against the Marlins on the road.
Twins vs. Brewers Moneyline Pick
PICK: Brewers (-115)
Milwaukee is starting Joe Ross on Wednesday, who is back in the majors for the first time since 2001. While he may be limited in his first start, the edge in this one goes to Milwaukee’s bullpen, who has already pitched 17 innings in four games this season.
The trustworthiness of the pen gives me confidence in backing them to get a home win against a Minnesota team that is lacking at the dish to start the year, scoring more than four runs just once this season through five games.
Rangers vs. Rays Moneyline Pick
PICK: Rangers ML (+100)
In a toss-up game I’ll take the team with a reliable arm in Eovaldi to outduel the shaky Civale and the far more potent offense in Texas, who is seventh in OPS to start the season. It’s a small sample, but Tampa Bay’s offense profiles to be closer to average in 2024, 17th in OPS to start the year.
Braves vs. White Sox Moneyline Pick
PICK: Braves -350
A top team in the bigs against one of the worst, I don’t see an upset brewing with Spencer Strider expected to rack up strikeouts.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Moneyline Pick
PICK: Red Sox (-165)
Fade the Athletics at all costs. The team dropped its game against the Red Sox in extras, but I expect far better production from Boston on Wednesday with Nick Pivetta on the bump, who struck out 10 in six innings in his first start.
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Moneyline Pick
PICK: Diamondbacks (-105)
I’m not buying the Carlos Rodon bounceback campaign just yet. Despite allowing only one earned run in four-and-a-third innings pitched in his first start of the year, his xERA was north of 6.00.
Against a potent offense like the D-Backs, I’ll fade Rodon at a cheap price.
Reds vs. Phillies Moneyline Pick
PICK: Phillies (-190)
Wheeler’s Cy Young campaign got off to a hot start last week, dishing out six shutout innings, and I expect it to continue on Wednesday.
Guardians vs. Mariners Moneyline Pick
PICK: Guardians (+130)
The Mariners were just league average against left handed pitching last season, 17th in OPS, and this can be a defensive minded affair with Logan Allen toeing the rubber for the Guardians.
While George Kirby is stellar for Seattle, I’ll trust Cleveland to win a low scoring matchup at this number.
Cardinals vs. Padres Moneyline Pick
PICK: Cardinals (+125)
Are the Cardinals going to continue smashing expectations? After a down year in 2023 and a quiet offseason, the Cardinals are 3-3 to start the season with a brutal west coast swing. After Joe Musgrove showed some serious concern across his first two starts, can the Cards pick up another win as an underdog?
Pirates vs. Nationals Moneyline Pick
PICK: Nationals (+135)
After a concerning Spring Training, Mitch Keller didn’t ease any concerns for the Pirates in his first start, allowing four earned runs in less than six innings while getting touched up for seven hits.
I’ll back Washington at a big underdog price.
Tigers vs. Mets Moneyline Pick
PICK: Mets (-130)
The Mets are winless, but its offense is due to round into form with three games of either one run or no runs in four total games. I still think there’s a gap between these two teams with the Mets at home.
Rockies vs. Cubs Moneyline Pick
PICK: Rockies (+165)
The Rockies haven’t put the best product on the field just yet, but this price is large for Luke Little to live up to. The left hander is making his first start of his career as an innings eater on Wednesday and there’s enough variance for this game to get wild. Give me the Rockies.
Blue Jays vs. Astros Moneyline Pick
PICK: Astros (-143)
The Blue Jays are hitting below .200 as a team to start the year, and it won’t get better against Cristian Javier and the Astros loaded pitching staff.
Giants vs. Dodgers Moneyline Pick
PICK: Dodgers (-225)
I won’t be fading the Dodgers, especially against a left handed pitcher and Tyler Glasnow on the mound.
