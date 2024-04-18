Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Diamondbacks will upset Giants)
Giving you a pick for all five MLB games set to take place on Thursday, April 18.
Thursday, as is usually the case, has a short slate of MLB games as teams travel and prepare for their weekend series. As a result, we have just five games to watch and bet on today, including three afternoon showdowns.
In this article, I'm going to break down which side I'm backing in all five games.
If you want to tail any of these plays, make sure to do so at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Tigers -110
Jack Leiter of the Texas Rangers will be making his first MLB start and I'm not going to be brave enough to back him to get the win. He had a 4.26 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched in Spring Training a Tigers that has got off to a strong start at 10-8 on the year. I'll back Detroit at home as a pick'em.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Angels +136
The Rays offense has struggled in the early parts of the 2024 MLB season. They rank just 23rd in the Majors heading into today's game, well below the Angels who come in at 15th. Ryan Pepoit will get the start for Tampa Bay and he's also had a rough beginning to the 2024 campaign, sporting a 5.40 ERA through his first handful of starts. I'll take a shot on the Angels as underdogs.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Guardians +105
It's tough to trust the Red Sox as favorites in what will likely be a bullpen game with Brennan Bernardino serving as their opener, especially with Carlos Carrasco getting the start for the Guardians. Cleveland also enters the game ranking 11th in the Majors in OPS. I'll back them as a road underdog this afternoon.
Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cubs -150
We're going to continue to fade the Marlins until further notice. They're 29th in OPS at .601 and AJ Puk (5.91 ERA) being on the mound doesn't give me any confidence in them either. I'll back the Cubs as home favorites.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Diamondbacks +146
I get the Giants have the pitching advantage in this one with Logan Webb (3.80 ERA) set to take on Ryne Nelson (5.27 ERA), but the Diamondbacks' offense alone is enough for me to want to bet on them at their current price tag. They head enter today's game ranking eighth in the Majors in OPS at .740.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.