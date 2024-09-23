Monday Night Football Best Bets for Commanders vs. Bengals (Target Brian Robinson Jr., Mike Gesicki)
The September Cincinnati Bengals struck again through the first two weeks of the NFL season. The Bengals had the second-highest win total in the AFC entering the year, but are staring down another 0-2 start after coming up short in Kansas City last week.
The Washington Commanders, meanwhile, celebrated their first win in the Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels era last week, kicking seven field goals to beat the New York Giants.
The Commanders are currently 7.5-point underdogs in this matchup with the total sitting at 46.5 points. Here are three best bets to consider.
- Brian Robinson Jr. OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
- Andrei Iosivas UNDER 26.5 Receiving Yards
- Mike Gesicki OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards
Brian Robinson Jr. OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
Washington would like to follow a similar game script on Monday as it did in last week’s win over the New York Giants, when the Commanders churned out 215 rushing yards on 35 attempts.
They have a great matchup to do it against a Bengals’ defense that has allowed 319 rushing yards in two games thus far. Cincinnati is reeling up front with injuries all over the interior defensive line. The Bengals had to bring in veteran free agent Lawrence Guy Sr. to fill a gap in the middle after both of their starting defensive tackles were injured against the Chiefs.
Robinson looks to have broken free from the committee approach in the Washington backfield after turning 17 carries into 133 rushing yards against New York. He has a home run spot to carry the load in a game Washington will need to control time of possession in if they want to notch the upset.
Andrei Iosivas UNDER 26.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Fantasy football managers were happy with second-year wide receiver Andrei Iosivas last week, when both of his catches went for touchdowns against the Chiefs.
However, Iosivas failed to haul in his other two targets against Kansas City and has gone under this prop in back-to-back games to start the season with just five catches for 33 yards off 10 targets. Plus, the Bengals are starting to work in rookie speedster Jermaine Burton into the offense and they get back a piece of one of the league’s top wide receiver tandems Monday when Tee Higgins suits up for the first time this season.
Cincinnati also featured a heavy dose of three tight ends in Week 2 with Joe Burrow targeting Erick All Jr., Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample on 16 of his 36 pass attempts. With Higgins back in the mix and the tight ends getting looks, the targets aren’t there for Iosivas to be a big part of this matchup.
Mike Gesicki OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards (-105)
Did we mention that Gesicki is getting some love in his first year in the Bengals’ offense? Gesicki has acted more of a slot receiver than tight end this season and was phenomenal against the Chiefs in Week 2 outside of a costly fourth-quarter drop that would’ve put him over 100 yards.
Gesicki commanded a team-high nine targets and turned in seven catches for 91 yards. With the Commanders having such a weak secondary, it’s vital to get in on some of Cincinnati’s talented pass-catchers to have a good night and Gesicki is the choice with obvious chemistry established with Burrow.
