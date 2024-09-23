Monday Night Football Best Bets for Jaguars vs. Bills (Target Josh Allen, Gabe Davis)
Underdogs in the NFL have been on fire so far as Week 3 comes to a close with a Monday night doubleheader. The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost two games by a combined eight points and travel to Buffalo on Monday to face the 2-0 Bills.
The Jaguars are currently 5.5-point underdogs with a total of 45.5 points. Here are three best bets to consider when locking in those wagers on primetime.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Monday Night Football Best Bets for Jaguars vs. Bills
- Jacksonville Jaguars +5.5
- Josh Allen OVER 30.5 Rushing Yards
- Gabe Davis OVER 3.5 Receptions
Jacksonville Jaguars +5.5 (-110)
It sure looks like you’re getting value on the 0-2 team facing a 2-0 team on the road. The lookahead line for this game was giving the Jaguars a four-point head start and ballooned up to the current number after an underwhelming home loss as short favorites to the Cleveland Browns.
Trevor Lawrence has taken a lot of heat for two sub-par weeks, but the Jaguars are No. 1 in explosive plays (12) of 20-plus yards and face a Bills defense that is banged up with the loss of Taron Johnson in the secondary and middle linebacker Terrel Bernard.
You can make the case for the Jaguars being 2-0 after blowing a lead in Miami and winning the stats against the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, Buffalo was able to slow down the Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the red zone and the game got out of hand.
Josh Allen OVER 30.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
You’re not going to get rich betting on the game’s best players to perform well in primetime as their lines will often get inflated, but the handicap is too good to pass up on Monday night.
The Jaguars’ defense has been in man coverage on over 55% of its snaps this season, which makes for a strong test Monday night for an underwhelming group of Buffalo wide receivers. Furthermore, the Jaguars are staying in man coverage and not generating a lot of pressure on the quarterback. Jacksonville ranks 30th in pass-rush win rate this season while the Bills are No. 1 in pass blocking win rate. With time to survey the field, expect the ultimate dual-threat quarterback in Josh Allen to take advantage with his legs.
Gabe Davis OVER 3.5 Receptions (+120)
We’re taking a plus-money shot on Gabe Davis having a nice night against his former team. For starters, the Bills are banged up on defense. Self-inflicted mistakes by Miami, followed by an injury to Tagovailoa, helped this defense hide some of its flaws.
We’ve already mentioned that Jacksonville is still gaining chunks on offense with the league’s highest explosive play rate. Furthermore, Davis has commanded the most targets on the team (10) and is averaging 17.5 yards per catch. His volume should still be high with Jacksonville being a 5.5-point dog and at risk of playing catch up in the second half.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.