Monday Night Football Best Prop Bets for Bills vs. Jets (Let James Cook Loose)
Breaking down the best player props to bet on for Monday Night Football between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.
MetLife Stadium will be treated to back-to-back prime time games in Week 1 of the NFL. The Giants hosted the Cowboys on Sunday night and now the Jets will play host to the Buffalo Bills.
If you want my best bet for the game, as well as the odds, you can find everything you need to know in our betting preview here.
Best player props for Bills vs. Jets
- Breece Hall OVER 32.5 rushing yards (-121)
- James Cook OVER 43.5 rushing yards (-114)
- Leonard Flord OVER 1 sack (+150)
Breece Hall OVER 32.5 rushing yards (-121)
Breece Hall looks like he's good to go for the Jets after rehabbing from a knee injury. Before he got hurt last year, he was the leader to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
The only question for him surpassing this number is how many carries he'll get with a rehabbing knee and Dalvin Cook serving as the No. 2 back. But, if he gets even close to double digit carries, I think there's a great chance he can record at least 33 yards.
James Cook OVER 43.5 rushing yards (-114)
Reports indicate that James Cook could potentially be a workhorse back for the Buffalo Bills this season. He averaged a blistering 5.7 yards per carry in 2022, so it's clear to see why the coaching staff is trusting him to lead their rush attack in 2023. This might just be my favorite bet of the game.
Leonard Floyd OVER 1 sack (+150)
Leonard Floyd is a new acquisition for the Bills this season, and he's coming off a year where he record 9.0 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams.
If there's one weakness for the Jets this season, it's their offensive line. They gave up 2.5 sacks per game last season which ranked 20th in the NFL, and Aaron Rodgers isn't as mobile as he used to be in his old age.
With the OVER 1 sacks for Floyd, we'll cash if he hits at least 1.5. If he lands right on 1.0 sacks, we'll push and get out money back. I love the value with this wager.
