Monday Night Football Best Prop Bets for Browns vs. Steelers
Giving you the best player prop bets to wager on for the AFC North Monday Night Football showdown between the Browns and Steelers.
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will throw down in the second game of this week's Monday Night Football double-header.
The Browns enter the game coming off a Week 1 win against the Bengals, while the Steelers will try to bounce back after a beat down by the 49ers.
Now, let's jump into some prop bets.
Browns vs. Steelers player props
- Deshaun Watson UNDER 204.5 passing yards (-114)
- Nick Chubb OVER 80.5 rushing yards (-115)
- Allen Robinson OVER 2.5 receptions (-154)
Deshaun Watson UNDER 204.5 passing yards (-114)
I have no faith in Deshaun Watson to return to the form he was when he was with the Texans. He completed just 16-of-29 passes in Week 1 for 154 yards. He was effective on the ground, but that's unrelated to this bet.
I have faith in the Steelers shutting him down and holding him to UNDER 205 yards through the air.
Nick Chubb OVER 80.5 rushing yards (-115)
The Steelers could not stop the run against the 49ers in Week 1, which has been a consistent issue for them over the past number of years. They let San Francisco accumulate 188 yards on the ground, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
That's good news for Nick Chubb, who ran for 106 yards on 18 carries against the Bengals in Week 1. He's poised for another strong performance this week.
Allen Robinson OVER 2.5 receptions (-154)
I was surprised myself to find out that Allen Robinson was on the Steelers this season, but he quietly had a solid game for Pittsburgh, hauling in 5-of-8 targets for 64 yards. He was the leading receiver for the Steelers in terms of both targets and yards.
Despite that performance, oddsmakers still have his reception total at just 2.5 of Monday night. I'll take my chances on him grabbing at least catches and cashing this bet for us.
