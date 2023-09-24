Monday Night Football Best Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Buccaneers (Mike Evans undervalued)
Mike Evans is a great prop target on Monday Night Football.
By Peter Dewey
We have another Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 3, and the first of those games takes place between two undefeated NFC teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If you’re looking to bet on this primetime, you have to consider wagering in the prop market between these two teams, especially since the Eagles have one of the best offenses in the NFL.
I have three picks I’m considering in this game, with props for both sides!
No matter how you plan to wager on this game, DraftKings Sportsbook has a great offer for new users.
If you sign up with the link below, you’ll be eligible for $200 in bonus bets and $150 in no-sweat bets if you deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Baker Mayfield OVER 33.5 Pass Attempts
- Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Mike Evans OVER 4.5 Receptions
Baker Mayfield OVER 33.5 Pass Attempts
Baker Mayfield has attempted exactly 34 passes in each of his first two games – both in wins by the Bucs where they held the lead late in games.
If Tampa falls behind – and it is expected to as an underdog – I think Mayfield is going to throw the ball a ton for the Bucs.
Philly’s strength is its run defense, showcasing one of the best front sevens in the NFL, so I wouldn’t be shocked if the Bucs lean on their passing game on Monday.
Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Dallas Goedert hasn’t been a huge touchdown guy in his NFL career, but I think he’s a little undervalued in this spot.
The Eagles tight end failed to make a catch in Week 1, but then he responded with seven targets and six catches in Week 2. If he sees that kind of volume, he’s going to have a solid chance of getting into the end zone.
The Bucs are actually in the bottom half of the league in yards per play allowed, so don’t be shocked if everyone in Philly’s offense eats on Monday.
Mike Evans OVER 4.5 Receptions
I am shocked that this prop is at plus money for Mike Evans in Week 3.
So far this season, Evans has 18 targets and 12 catches in two games, making at least six catches in each matchup.
Even though the Eagles have Darius Slay in the secondary, the team gave up a ton of passing yards to Minnesota last week and New England in Week 1.
I think the Bucs could fall behind in this game, which means Baker Mayfield is going to have to throw the ball a lot – likely to his favorite target. I love this play for Evans.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.