Monday Night Football Best Prop Bets for Saints vs. Panthers
Breaking down the best props for the Saints-Panthers matchup.
We have a Monday Night Football double-header in store this week!
The first matchup is an NFC South battle between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. The Panthers enter the game with an 0-1 record after a disappointing performance by their No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, in their opening game against the Falcons. Meanwhile, the Saints edged out the Titans and will enter Monday night looking to improve to 2-0.
Now, let's dive into some prop bets.
Saints vs. Panthers player prop bets
- Jamaal Williams OVER 55.5 rushing yards (-114)
- Adam Thielen UNDER 33.5 receiving yards (-115)
- Derek Carr to throw an interceptions (-109)
Jamaal Williams OVER 55.5 rushing yards (-114)
Jamal Williams ran for 45 yards in Week 1 against the Titans, but it's not his yardage that makes me want to take the OVER on his rushing yards in Week 2. It's more so the fact he got 18 carries in the game. No other running back had more than one.
That means that as long as Alvin Kamara is suspended, Williams is the guy in this backfield. Now, he gets to face a Panthers defense that allowed 5.0 yads per carry last week against the Falcons.
I think he's primed for a big game on Monday night.
Adam Thielen UNDER 33.5 receiving yards (-115)
I thik it's time we accept the fact Adam Thielen isn't the receiver that he used to be. He hauled in just two receptions for 12 yards in Week 1, and this is coming off a season where had had just 716 yards for the Minnesota Vikings, even with each opposing defense focusing on Justin Jefferson.
I'll continue to fade him until he shows me he can be a true weapon for the Panthers.
Derek Carr to throw an interception (-109)
The Saints had turnover issues in 2022, and they responded by going out and acquiring one of the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the NFL in Derek Carr. He threw 14 interceptions in just 15 games last season, and thing have seemingly not changed for him in 2023, throwing a pick in Week 1 against the Titans.
I'm willing to bet on him to throw another interception in Week 2.
