Monday Night Football Best Same-Game Parlay Eagles vs. Buccaneers
Breaking down a same-game parlay for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Philadelphia Eagles matchup on Monday night.
By Peter Dewey
NFL Wild Card Weekend wraps up on Monday night with the No. 4-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the No. 5-seeded Philadelphia Eagles to see who advances to the divisional round.
There are several ways to bet on this game, but one of the most entertaining is by placing a same-game parlay. These parlays are tough to hit, so it's important not to risk too much on them, but it's a fun way to have mutliple bets going at once for a standalone game.
I have a four-pick same-game parlay for Monday's matchup that I think has a good chance of cashing in -- and it comes in at nearly +600 odds! Let's dive into the picks to make our Monday night playoff action even more exciting:
Best Same Game Parlay for Eagles vs. Buccaneers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +7.5 (Alternate Spread)
- Mike Evans Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- D’Andre Swift 40+ Rushing Yards
- Rachaad White 25+ Receiving Yards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +7.5 (Alternate Spread)
The Buccaneers were the best team in the NFL against the spread as an underdog this season (8-3), so I’m going to move this line from +3 to +7.5 to allow them to cover anything within a one-possession game.
Given the Eagles’ struggles to end the regular season, I think there’s a chance Tampa could pull off the upset in this game, so this gives us a nice extra cushion on Monday.
Mike Evans Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Mike Evans is a touchdown machine, hauling in 13 touchdown receptions this season including at least one touchdown catch in 11 of his 17 games.
Now, he gets to take on an Eagles team that allowed the second-most receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the NFL this season.
Evans should be in line for a major workload on Monday night.
D’Andre Swift 40+ Rushing Yards
Eagles running back D’Andre Swift has at least 40 rushing yards in 12 of his 16 games this season, and he’s had just two games below this number since Oct. 22.
The Eagles may rely on their running game more in this matchup since Jalen Hurts is dealing with a hand injury, and Swift has been the No. 1 option in the backfield for most of this season.
Swift also has at least 10 carries in all but one game since Week 2 of the 2023 season.
Rachaad White 25+ Receiving Yards
I love this prop for Rachaad White against an Eagles pass defense that has been weak all season long.
White is one of the best receiving backs in the NFL, reeling in 64 of his 70 targets on the season for 549 yards and three scores.
The young running back also has nine games where he’s recorded at least 25 receiving yards.
Baker Mayfield may look to check it down to White more often than not as an extension of the running game.
