Monmouth vs. Towson Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 22 (Take the Points with the Hawks)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Monmouth-Towson.
Two of bettor's favorite teams to back in the Colonial Athletic Association clash Thursday night in Maryland. Monmouth is coming off home wins over Campbell (88-87) and Stony Brook (84-61), but the Hawks haven’t won on the road since an upset of West Virginia on Nov. 10.
Towson, fourth in the CAA, has lost three of its last five following a 7-2 start in league play. The Tigers are coming off a six-point road loss to Hampton and are laying a decent amount of points Thursday night. Here’s the betting preview for the conference clash with a best bet.
Monmouth vs. Towson odds, spread and total
Monmouth vs. Towson betting trends
- Monmouth is 17-9-1 ATS this season
- Towson is 14-11-1 ATS this season
- Monmouth is 12-5-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Towson is 7-6-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 14-12-1 in Monmouth games this season
- The OVER is 10-16 in Towson games this season
Monmouth vs. Towson how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: TU Arena
- How to watch (TV): Fubo TV
- Monmouth record: 15-12 (8-6 CAA)
- Towson record: 10-11 (9-5 CAA)
Monmouth vs. Towson key players to watch
Monmouth
Nikita Konstantynovskyi: The 6-foot-10 senior forward is averaging 9.4 points and ranks sixth in the CAA in rebounds (7.6) while shooting 55.3% from the field. Konstantynovskyi is coming off a dominant performance in Monmouth’s win over Stony Brook on Saturday, finishing with a season-high 22 points and 20 rebounds in his first double-double since Jan. 13.
Towson
Charles Thompson: One of five players in the Towson lineup averaging at least nine points per game, Thompson, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, is third in the CAA in rebounds (8.2 per game). Thompson is averaging 9.3 points but has scored in double figures in four straight games and five of the last six overall. He has three double-doubles in that stretch.
Monmouth vs. Towson prediction and pick
Back on Jan. 4, Monmouth beat Towson in a low-scoring rock fight, 51-43, to tip off conference play. Both teams shot less than 33% from the field and combined to make just 7-of-43 from beyond the arc. Does Monmouth have an upset bid in them to pull out the regular-season sweep?
Monmouth has been a conundrum on the road this season. The Hawks are just 1-11 straight up in away games but have gone 7-4 ATS in those contests. There’s a path for Monmouth’s defense to stay within the number against a Towson offense that is No. 321 in effective field goal percentage and the No. 341 shooting team from 2-point range, per KenPom.
Towson is the No. 2 offensive rebounding team in the nation and Monmouth struggles to limit second-chance opportunities (No. 312), but Towson hasn’t been able to capitalize from the floor or at the free-throw line (No. 349). On the other side, Monmouth’s offense hasn’t been great, either, ranking No. 226 in effective field goal percentage and No. 293 in 2-point shooting.
Towson is just 7-6-1 ATS as a favorite this season and doesn’t possess an offense that should be trusted to cover a decent-size spread. Monmouth is 12-5-1 ATS as an underdog this year with a defense that can hang in games despite coming up short of multiple upsets. Take the points with the Hawks.
