Montana State vs. Montana Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big Sky Championship (Take the Over)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Montana State-Montana.
Montana State is bidding for its third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance but will have to win outright as an underdog in Wednesday’s Big Sky Championship game at CenturyLink Arena. The Bobcats got past Sacramento State in Tuesday’s semifinal, 747-1.
Montana, which last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019, pulled away from Idaho State in the semifinals, 72-58. Can the Grizzlies cover as a favorite again to go dancing? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Montana State vs. Montana Odds, Spread and Total
Montana State vs. Montana Betting Trends
- Montana State is 15-15 ATS this season
- Montana is 18-12 ATS this season
- Montana State is 12-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- Montana is 14-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 16-14 in Montana and Montana State games this season
Montana State vs. Montana How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 13
- Game time: 11:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: CenturyLink Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Montana State record: 16-17
- Montana record: 23-10
Montana State vs. Montana Key Players to Watch
Montana State
Sam Lecholat: A minor contributor for the Bobcats, Lecholat delivered in a big way in the semifinal victory over Sacramento State. The 6-foot-7 junior had his first double-double since Feb. 1, finishing with 13 points and a season-high 11 rebounds.
Montana
Dischon Thomas: Thomas went 0-for-6 from the field in the quarterfinals against Portland State, but bounced back in a big way in the semifinals. Against Idaho State, Thomas finished with a team-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers.
Montana State vs. Montana Prediction and Pick
Backing both offenses in this matchup with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line.
Montana State is No. 243 in KenPom in offensive efficiency, but shooting the rock has not been a problem for the Bobcats. Montana State struggles with offensive rebounding (No. 357), but haven’t had the chance to recover its misses because of how well they’ve shot. The Bobcats are No. 49 in the nation in effective field goal percentage and have a big opportunity Wednesday from beyond the arc. Montana State is the No. 1 three-point shooting team in the Big Sky with over 41% of its points coming from downtown. Montana’s defense is No. 286 defending triples (9th in the Big Sky).
Speaking of hot shooting teams, Montana is No. 33 in the nation in effective field goal percentage and can pummel the Bobcats down low. The Grizzlies are the No. 25 shooting team from 2-point range and Montana State is No. 333 in defending shots from inside the arc. Montana protects the ball well and is the No. 4 free-throw shooting team in the country, as well.
The first two matchups between these clubs this season averaged 160.5 points. Go with the over.
