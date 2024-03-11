Montana State vs. Weber State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big Sky Quarterfinal (Take the Over)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Montana State-Weber State.
Each of these teams have had a week off after earning a first-round bye in the Big Sky Conference Tournament. Montana State backed its way into the conference tournament having lost six of its last nine regular-season games. Weber State got hot at the right time, winning eight of its final 10 games.
However, the two teams finished the regular season against each other with Montana State pulling away for a 76-64 win. Can the Bobcats get it done as an underdog Monday night in Boise, Idaho? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Montana State vs. Weber State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Montana State +7 (-105)
- Weber State -7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Montana State: +250
- Weber State: -310
Total
- 140 (Over -110/Under -110)
Montana State vs. Weber State Betting Trends
- Montana State is 14-14 ATS this season
- Weber State is 12-16 ATS this season
- Montana State is 11-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- Weber State is 7-13 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 14-14 in Montana State games this season
- The OVER is 14-12-2 in Weber State games this season
Montana State vs. Weber State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 11
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: CenturyLink Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Montana State record: 14-17
- Weber State record: 20-11
Montana State vs. Weber State Key Players to Watch
Montana State
Robert Ford III: The senior guard is the Bobcats’ leading scorer and rebounder. Ford averages 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game In a pair of matchups against Weber State, Ford combined for 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting and 13 rebounds.
Weber State
Dillon Jones: Jones looks like he’ll be the Big Sky Player of the Year as the league’s leader in scorer and rebounder. Jones averages a double-double per game at 20.8 points and 10.1 boards per night and has been the Wildcats’ leading scorer in each of the last 12 games. He finished the regular season with 24 points and 9 rebounds in the loss to Montana State March 4.
Montana State vs. Weber State Prediction and Pick
With fresh legs for both teams, look for points in this quarterfinal matchup as both offenses have big advantages against lackluster defenses.
For Weber State, Jones (53 points, 22 rebounds in two matchups with Montana State) leads a Weber State offense that is fourth in the Big Sky in scoring and field goal percentage while committing a league-best 9.8 turnovers per game. Weber State is No. 78 in effective field goal percentage and is top-50 in the nation in 2-point shooting, per KenPom. That’s good news for the Wildcats as they’ll face a Montana State defense that is No. 278 in effective field goal percentage and has gotten hammered inside the arc (No. 340) this season.
It’s a different story on the other side of the ball. Montana State’s offense might be No. 258 in efficiency, but the Bobcats are No. 64 in effective field goal percentage and top-100 in both 2-point and 3-point shooting. Montana State can take advantage of a Weber State defense that is five slots worse (No. 345) than the Bobcats in defending 2-point shots and is below average in defending the perimeter. Montana State makes the most 3-pointers per game (8.9) in the Big Sky this season.
Both offenses have the advantage in this conference clash. Go with the over.
Pick: OVER 140 (-110)
