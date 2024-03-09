Morehead State vs. Little Rock Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for OVC Championship Final
The sole conference championship game set to take place today is in the Ohio Valley.
No. 1 Little Rock will take on No. 3 Morehead State with the conference championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line. Morehead State took down UT Marin by a score of 84-78 yesterday, while Little Rock cruised by No. 4 Western Illinois, beating them by a score of 82-57.
The two teams played in a nail-biter in the regular season with Little Rock squeaking out the 69-68 win. If tonight's rematch is going to be resemble the first meeting, the championship game is going to be a fun one.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to wager on tonight's OVC Championship.
Morehead State vs. Little Rock odds, spread, and total for OVC Championship
Morehead State vs. Little Rock betting trends
- Morehead State is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 5-2 in Morehead State's last seven games
- Little Rock is 10-1 ATS in its last 11 games
- The UNDER is 10-3 in Little Rock's last 13 games
Morehead State vs. Little Rock how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 9
- Game time: 8 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ford Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Morehead State record: 25-8 (14-4 in OVC)
- Little Rock record: 21-11 (14-4 in OVC)
Morehead State vs. Little Rock key players to watch
Morehead State
Riley Minix: Not only is Morehead State's guard it's leading scorer (20.6 points per game) and leading rebounder (9.9 rebounds per game), but he's been on fire in recent games. He's coming off a 26-point performance against UT Martin an scored 29 points in the first meeting vs. Little Rock. The Eagles need him to be on his "A" game tonight.
Little Rock
KK Robinson: In the biggest game of the season, Little Rock needs KK Robinson to be at his best. He's averaging 15.8 points and 4.3 assists per game, both marks are the best on the team. He also put up 21 points in the previous meeting with Little Rock so keep an eye on him again tonight.
Morehead State vs. Little Rock prediction and pick
The metrics for both of these teams are extremely close. There's not a whole lot separating the top two teams in the OVC. With that being said, some times you just have to back the hotter team which is why I lean toward taking the points with Little Rock.
The Trojans are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games and their shooting has become red-hot. They have an effective field goal percentage of 58.2% over their last three games while sporting an average scoring margin of +29.3 during that span.
I'll ride the hot hand and take the points with Little Rock in what should be an electric conference championship game.
