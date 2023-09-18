Multiple Prominent Betting Trends Point to Steelers Win vs. Browns
Can the Steelers win as underdogs in Week 2 vs. Cleveland? These trends say yes.
By Peter Dewey
The Pittsburgh Steelers got off to a bad start in the 2023 season, losing 30-7 at home in Week 1, but they have a chance to bounce back in Week 2 -- and the trends say that they will.
Mike Tomlin's teams have thrived as underdogs in his career, and Kenny Pickett and company find themselves in that spot against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.
Cleveland is coming off a win as an underdog against another AFC North opponent -- the Cincinnati Bengals -- in Week 1, but there's a trend that Cleveland is now on the wrong side of history in Week 2.
But that's not all. The Steelers have a ton in their favor in this game despite being 0-1.
Steelers have insane winning streak at home on Monday Night Football
Dating back to 1992, the Steelers have been PERFECT at home on Monday Night Football.
That's 30 years of winning at home, yet the team is set as a 2.5-point underdog in Week 2 against Cleveland.
Sure, the teams are different over the course of multiple seasons, but Tomlin has been the coach of the franchise since 2007, and the team is 9-0 at home in Monday Night Football since he took over.
With such a short spread in a division game, the Steelers could be worth a shot on the moneyline to pull off the upset.
Steelers are ELITE as underdogs in the Mike Tomlin era
If you aren't sold on the Steelers pulling off the upset, you may want to consider betting them to at least cover the spread.
In the Tomlin era, Pittsburgh is covering the spread at a 76 percent rate when set as an underdog at home.
With both Pickett and Watson coming into this game off of poor performances, it may be worth taking the points on Tomlin's group in Week 2.
