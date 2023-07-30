Mystics vs. Dream prediction and odds for Sunday, July 30 (Injury Woes Continue for Washington)
The Mystics are set to be short handed again against the Dream.
By Reed Wallach
The Mystics can't seem to get healthy and now head to Atlanta to face a Dream team that plays at the league's fastest tempo.
Washington continues to wait for the return of Elena Delle Donne from an ankle injury, but will also be without as many as four other players on Sunday. The results are starting to show too, as the team is 3-6 in the month of July.
Can the Mystics respond against a Dream team that is firing on all cylinders this month, winners of seven of 10 July games? Here are the odds and our best bet:
Mystics vs. Dream odds, spread and total
Mystics vs. Dream prediction and pick
The Dream have been on a tear this month, third in net rating in the WNBA with a glistening +8.4 mark. Meanwhile, the Mystics have sunk in the standings this month without Delle Donne, posting a -5.9 net rating.
Delle Donne is a noted scorer, but her rim protection is sorely missed as the Mystics have allowed nearly 108 points per 100 possessions in July, per WNBA.com, the second worst mark in the league.
Meanwhile, the Dream's frenetic tempo and shining offense should propel the team to a home win and cover. Atlanta started the season slow, but are on a roll now behind the fine play of Rhyne Howard, who is averaging over 20 points per game in the month of July.
Take the Dream to cover at home.