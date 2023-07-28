Mystics vs. Wings prediction and odds for Friday, July 28 (Fade banged-up Mystics)
The Washington Mystics are in trouble due to the mounting injuries to their top players.
By Peter Dewey
Things have been looking up for the Dallas Wings, but they did lose to the Connecticut Sun their last time out. Still, the Wings are one of the better teams in the league this season, and they have a big matchup with the Washington Mystics on Friday.
Washington is without Elena Delle Donne – the team’s best player – due to an ankle injury, and it’s led to Washington dropping to fourth in the Eastern Conference. Last time out, the team lost by five in a high-scoring game to the Minnesota Lynx.
That’s an issue for Washington, who has prided itself on defense this season (No. 2 in defensive rating).
With so many key players – including three of its top four scorers – out of the lineup, the Mystics could be in trouble in Dallas.
Washington Mystics injury report
- Elena Delle Donne (ankle, out)
- Ariel Atkins (out)
- Shakira Austin (hip, out)
- Kristi Toliver (foot, out)
Here are the latest odds and my best bet for this game:
Mystics vs. Wings odds, spread and total
Mystics vs. Wings prediction and pick
Dallas may have lost to the Sun in its last game, but Connecticut is one of the better teams in the league.
Without Delle Donne, the Mystics are not.
Washington has lost three of its last four games, and it’s allowed over 80 points in all three of those losses.
The Wings have the No. 4 offense in the league this season, and they have an elite three-headed attack of Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard.
That’s going to make it hard for Washington to keep up given how many points per game it is down due to injuries.
Lastly, there are a couple key betting trends to consider when wagering on this game, both that favor Dallas.
- The Wings are 7-4 against the spread at home this season.
- The Mystics are 3-8 against the spread on the road this season.
Back Dallas in this matchup.
Pick: Wings
