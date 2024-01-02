National Championship Opening Odds and Preview: Michigan Favored Over Washington
College Football Playoff National Championship odds and preview for Michigan vs. Washington.
By Reed Wallach
The stage is set for the National Championship Game!
Following a pair of wild College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year's Day, with both coming down to the final play, Michigan and Washington have emerged as the two teams set to compete for the CFP title. The two lone unbeaten teams in college football will play Monday, Jan. 8 in Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium.
The Big Ten Champion Wolverines have opened as a 4.5-point favorite against the PAC-12 Champion Huskies with a total set at 55.5.
Michigan rallied in the fourth quarter to win in overtime after stopping Alabama at the goal line to secure its first CFP title appearance, 27-20. The Wolverines won in spite of a handful of special teams blunders, ultimately outgaining the Crimson Tide by more than 100 yards in the overtime victory.
Meanwhile, Washington led for much of the game against Texas, essentially having the game in hand for much of the second half, but some clock mismanagement gave the Longhorns a chance to win late. However, the Huskies stopped Texas in the red zone four times in the final 15 seconds to secure its first CFP victory.
Now, we move to the National Championship Game next Monday with Washington installed as a considerable underdog yet again. This will be a matchup of contrasting styles as the Huskies utilize its pass-happy attack with Heisman Trophy runner up Michael Penix Jr. fresh off a 430-yard Sugar Bowl performing.
However, Michigan's defense poses the toughest test the Huskies will face this season and the team may be without stud running back Dillon Johnson, who left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.
Michigan would prefer to pound the opponent into submission with its physical run game to open up its downfield passing attack. Washington's defense has struggled to stop the run all season and oddsmakers are wary of it, indicative in the odds.
We'll have plenty of coverage on the National Championship Game here with our BetSided Bowl Bash tab, but for now here are our opening odds!
College Football Playoff National Championship Odds
