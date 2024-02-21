National League Cy Young Odds for 2024 Season (Bet Zac Gallen to Finally Win Cy Young)
Breaking down the odds for the National League Cy Young award in the 2024 MLB season.
By Peter Dewey
The National League Cy Young could be guaranteed to have a new winner in the 2024 season, as Blake Snell, the reigning Cy Young, has yet to sign with a team this offseason.
Because of that, the NL Cy Young market is pretty wide open, with only Zack Wheeler and Spencer Strider sitting under +1000 in the latest odds.
With Spring Training games set to start this week, let's dive into the odds for the NL Cy Youn, including my favorite bet for the award this season.
If you want to bet on a player to win the Cy Young, FanDuel Sportsbook has all of the futures odds available to back them! New users can take advantage of a great welcome offer where they will be eligible to earn $150 in bonus bets if they sign up with the link below, wager $5 and their bet wins!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
2024 National League Cy Young Odds
- Spencer Strider: +550
- Zack Wheeler: +850
- Logan Webb: +1000
- Zac Gallen: +1200
- Max Fried: +1300
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto: +1500
- Kodai Senga: +1600
- Justin Steele: +1600
- Tyler Glasnow: +1700
- Aaron Nola: +2500
- Freddy Peralta: +3000
- Eduardo Rodriguez: +3000
- Sonny Gray: +3000
- Jesus Luzardo: +3000
- Bobby Miller: +3500
- Joe Musgrove: +3500
- Yu Darvish: +4000
- Eury Perez: +4000
- Mitch Keller: +4000
- Shota Imanaga: +4200
- Hunter Greene: +4200
- Braxton Garrett: +5000
- Charlie Morton: +5000
Spencer Strider's Strikeout Upside Makes Him Cy Young Favorite
Strider led the National League with 20 wins last season, and he finished fourth in the NL in Cy Young award voting.
A strikeout machine, Strider led the NL with 281 punch outs in 186.2 innings of work. Just insane numbers.
He's going to be firmly in the mix for this award if he stays healthy because of his strikeout prowess, but the 3.86 ERA he posted last season may not be enough to win a Cy Young.
High Expectations for Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Rookie Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed prized pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the offseason, and he's expected to be among the top contenders for the Cy Young this season.
It's hard to predict how he will adjust to MLB hitters, but oddsmakers seem to think he'll have no issue becoming one of the game's best arms.
Zac Gallen May Be Best Bet to Win NL Cy Young
My favorite bet to win the NL Cy Young award has to be on Zac Gallen, who has finished fifth and third in the voting in the last two seasons.
The Arizona Diamondbacks ace followed up a season with a 2.54 ERA in 2022 by posting a 3.47 ERA and 3.26 FIP in 2023.
Gallen led all of baseball in WHIP in the 2022 season, and he's been one of the best pitchers in baseball since 2020. If Gallen can post a sub 3.00 ERA, something he's done on mutliple occassions in his career, he's going to be in the mix for this award.
Given Arizona's rise to prominence in the NL (making the World Series last season), I could see Gallen finally getting the respect he deserves among the game's best pitchers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.