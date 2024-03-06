National League Manager of the Year Odds (Craig Counsell Favored in First Season With Cubs)
Breaking down the National League Manager of the Year odds with multiple NL Central coaches atop the odds.
By Peter Dewey
The 2024 MLB season is less than a month away, and there is one award market that has an interesting favorite... NL Manager of the Year!
Craig Counsell, who left the Milwaukee Brewers to take the Chicago Cubs job, is favored to win the award this season over Cincinnati's David Bell (+600) and Philadelphia's Rob Thompson (+800).
While Counsell never won the award during his time in Milwaukee, he did lead the franchise to the playoffs in five of the last six seasons. Can he do the same with the Cubs?
This is a hard market to bet on, but the past winners of this award tell us that it will likely go to a manager whose team makes a major leap from the previous season.
Let's check out who oddsmakers see making that leap in 2024:
National League Manager of the Year Odds
- Craig Counsell: +550
- David Bell: +600
- Rob Thompson: +800
- Oliver Marmol: +850
- Dave Roberts: +950
- Pat Murphy: +950
- Brian Snitker: +1000
- Mike Shildt: +1200
- Derek Shelton: +1200
- Carlos Mendoza: +1200
- Torey Lovullo: +1400
- Bob Melvin: +1500
- Skip Schumaker: +1800
- Dave Martinez: +6000
- Bud Black: +6000
