National League MVP Odds for 2024 Season (Could Bryce Harper Be a Value Bet?)
Breaking down the opening odds to win the National League MVP award in the 2024 MLB season.
By Peter Dewey
The National League MVP race was extremely exciting last season, with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. eventually pulling away from Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts to win his first MVP.
Acuna is favored to repeat as the MVP, but the AL MVP from last season is also in the National League now, as Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason.
There are three different Dodgers in the top four of the odds to win MVP this season, but are any of them worth a bet in the current market?
As we continue to go through MLB futures ahead of Spring Train, including World Series odds, win totals, and odds to win the AL and NL, why not break down the awards market?
Here's a look at the latest odds to win MVP, and some players to watch in 2024.
National League MVP Odds for 2024 MLB Season
- Ronald Acuna Jr.: +500
- Mookie Betts: +650
- Freddie Freeman: +900
- Shohei Ohtani: +950
- Fernando Tatis Jr.: +1000
- Matt Olson: +1200
- Bryce Harper: +1200
- Trea Turner: +2200
- Corbin Carroll: +2200
- Austin Riley: +2500
- Manny Machado: +2500
- Pete Alonso: +2500
- Francisco Lindor: +3000
- Paul Goldschmidt: +3000
- Nolan Arenado: +4000
- Xander Bogaerts: +6000
- Luis Arraez: +7000
- Ketel Marte: +8000
- Will Smith: +8000
Ronald Acuna Set as Betting Favorite to Win NL MVP
Acuna had an insane 2023 season, hitting .337 with 41 homers and leading the NL with 73 stolen bases.
The Braves star led the NL in hits, stolen bases, OPS, runs, total bases, OPS+, on-base percentage, at-bats, and plate appearances last season. It was one of the most impressive MVP seasons in recent memory given Acuna's all-around game.
Not only was Acuna the fifth player in history in the 40/40 club, but he ended up stealing 73 bags, one of the most impressive marks we've seen in recent years -- especially from a star player.
If he comes anywhere close to these numbers in 2024, he'll certainly be in the mix for MVP.
Can Bryce Harper Win Third NL MVP?
Bryce Harper may be slept on in the NL MVP race after injuries limited him the last two seasons.
The 2021 NL MVP, Harper has shown he can carry the Philadelphia Phillies, and he put up impressive numbers in 2023 despite being limited to just 126 games. Harper posted a .293/.401/.499 slash line with 21 homers and 72 runs batted in. His OPS+ of 146 was fairly close to Acuna (168), despite getting a slow start to the season after offseason surgery.
Health is certainly a concern for Harper, but as the clear No. 1 player on his team, he may have a better path to this award than the Dodgers trio that is well ahead of him in the odds...
Dodgers Trio Highlights Top of NL MVP Race
Oddsmakers love the Dodgers' group of Betts, Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman in the 2024 season, but should bettors be as bullish?
Betts put together an MVP-caliber season in 2023, and Ohtani has won multiple AL MVPs, but there could be a reason to stay away from the newest Dodgers slugger. Since Ohtani is unlikely to pitch this season, it could hurt his MVP case since his two-way success is usually impossible for other players to match.
All three players could put up gaudy numbers, but they may hurt each other's MVP cases all being on the same team.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.