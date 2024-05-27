National League MVP Odds Shift Following Ronald Acuna Jr. Season Ending Injury
By Reed Wallach
The National League was thrown for a loop on Sunday when it was announced Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a torn ACL that would end the reigning NL MVP's season.
Acuna, who wasn't playing to his MVP standard thus far, was still viewed as the third choice to win a second straight award, behind the Dodgers dynamic duo of Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani. The gap has only grown between the two Los Angeles players and the rest of the pack.
Here are the updated MVP odds following the massive injury that will have a ripple effect across the rest of the season.
2024 National League MVP Odds
- Mookie Betts: +135
- Shohei Ohtani: +400
- William Contreras: +750
- Bryce Harper: +1000
- Marcell Ozuna: +2000
- Fernando Tatis Jr.: +2000
- Alec Bohm: +2000
- Freddie Freeman: +4000
- Elly De La Cruz: +4000
- Matt Olson: +4000
- Ketel Marte: +6500
- Will Smith: +6500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Mookie Betts Remains Big Favorite to Win NL MVP
With Acuna out for the year, Betts can continue to further separate from the pack.
Betts is hitting .335 this season for the vaunted Dodgers lineup with eight home runs and 30 runs batted in while standing at the top of the Los Angeles lineup. It's not surprising that Betts, who is playing shortstop for the first time in his career full-time, is leading the National League in WAR.
Behind him in that key stat is his teammate, Ohtani, who is playing only as a designated hitter this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. However, that's not stopping him from being one of the most valuable players in the sport, hitting .336 with 13 home runs and 35 runs batted in with 13 steals. He is second in the NL in WAR with a sizeable gap between him and the rest of the pack.
Acuna's injury will shake up the odds board, but it's going to take a lot to get past the pair of Dodgers' talents.
