Navy vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
How to bet Thursday's AAC matchup
By Reed Wallach
Memphis is trying to return to the AAC Championship, while Navy appears to be on the onset of a rebuild as the two meet in a stand-alone Thursday night matchup.
Memphis has cruised through two easy matchups to start the season, and now will face a veteran Navy defense that is struggling on offense under a first year head coach that is looking to transition schemes a bit.
How will this play out with Memphis having a short week to prepare for the Midshipmen triple option?
Here are the odds for Thursday Night Football: College Football edition!
Navy vs. Memphis Odds, Spread and Total
Memphis vs. Navy Betting Trends
- Navy hasn't covered in either game this season
- Navy went UNDER in both games this season
- Memphis went OVER in eight of 12 games last season, 1-1 this season
- Memphis went 6-6 ATS last season
Navy vs. Memphis How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 14th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Navy Record: 1-1
- Memphis Record: 2-0
Navy vs. Memphis Key Players to Watch
Navy
Tai Lavatai: Navy got destroyed in its opener against Notre Dame, struggling to get the passing game, but it showed up against Wagner. Lavatai completed eight of his 13 passes in the Midshipmen's 24-0 win. However, the team will face an FBS defense once again, can the offense show signs of life against legitimate competition?
Memphis
Seth Henigan: Memphis played Bethune-Cookman and Arkansas State, so it's tough to take too much from the games, but the Tigers offense will continue to revolve around its junior quarterback Henigan. while he threw two picks against BCU, he has completed nearly 74% of his passes for 573 yards with four touchdowns. Last season, Henigan carved up this Navy secondary, completing 24-of-34 passes for 415 yards with two touchdowns in a 37-13 win. Can he do it again?
Navy vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
Navy was out of sorts against Notre Dame's offense in the opening game, allowing the Irish to score on six of eight drives. The only two non-ND touchdown was a missed field goal and the end of the game.
Memphis has an explosive offense that can test Navy through the air, evident in last year's matchup between the two teams. Navy's new head coach is its former defensive coordinator Brian Newberry, so it'll still be his system that is stout against the run but putrid against the pass.
Last season, Navy was 129th in EPA/Pass and did little to assuage concern when facing an above average Notre Dame passing offense. Memphis will cook in the passing game once again and I doubt Lavatai can pass to keep the Middies in the game.
I expect Navy to fall behind once again, like the Notre Dame game, and Memphis builds a lead and holds off any comeback attempt, covering the two touchdown spread with ease.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
