Navy vs. Notre Dame Weather Forecast: Rain Expected in Dublin, Ireland for Week 0 College Football
Can weather play a role in the college football opener?
By Reed Wallach
There may be only seven games on the college football Week 0 card, but we want to be on point for the start of the season.
You, dear sports bettor, may be thinking to yourself, "Why is the Notre Dame-Navy total dropping down?"
Well, it's possibly due to the weather of this game! The weather in Dublin, Ireland has rain in the forecast for a majority of the day on Saturday afternoon, which could play a role in this neutral site game.
Here's everything you need to know about the weather heading into this one.
Navy vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Navy vs. Notre Dame Weather Forecast
This game is being played in Dublin, so this is a night kickoff for both teams. The hope is that the rain holds up by the time the game starts. There is a 70% chance of rain all day up until kick off with winds blowing 13 miles per hour. Further, the temperature should drop below 60 degrees around kickoff and reach as low as 55 degrees during the game.
The total has been dropping down from as high as 51 to 49 during game week as the weather may play a role but also both teams traveling to Dublin to start its season. For what it's worth, these two teams played last season, a 35-32 win for the Fighting Irish.
Make sure to stay up to date with the latest weather forecast and developments around this international matchup between two storied programs.
