NBA 3-Point Contest 2024: Odds, Picks, Prediction, Format and Participants (Bet on KAT?)
Breaking down the 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest odds, players and predictions.
By Peter Dewey
The highlight of NBA All-Star Saturday Night has turned from the Slam Dunk Contest to the 3-Point Contest, and there is a loaded field for the event in Indiana this year.
Defending champion Damian Lillard looks to hold his crown against a group of several other All-Stars, all known for their prowess of shooting the 3-ball.
Let’s dive into the participants, odds, history and more of this event to hopefully pick the winner!
NBA 3-Point Contest Participants
- Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks (last year’s winner)
- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (2022 winner)
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
NBA 3-Point Contest Odds
If you’re looking to bet on the 3-Point Contest, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
NBA 3-Point Contest History and Past Winners
Let’s take a look at the last 10 winners of the 3-point contest, to see if there is a trend that we can pinpoint to help bet on this season’s event:
- 2023: Damian Lillard
- 2022: Karl-Anthony Towns
- 2021: Steph Curry
- 2020: Buddy Hield
- 2019: Joe Harris
- 2018: Devin Booker
- 2017: Eric Gordon
- 2016: Klay Thompson
- 2015: Steph Curry
- 2014: Marco Belinelli
There hasn't been a back-to-back winner in the 3-point contest since 2007 and 2008 when Jason Kapono won in both years. However, back-to-back winners aren't as uncommon as you’d think.
Peja Stojakovic, Jeff Hornacek, Mark Price, Craigh Hodges (three in a row) and Larry Bird (three in a row) have all repeated as the 3-Point Contest champion.
NBA 3-Point Contest Format
The 3-Point Contest Format is pretty similar to when the event first started. Players will shoot from five spots on the floor, but there are new moneyball rules – with one rack that has five money balls to shoot. Those balls are worth two points, and shooters will put the money ball rack in their favorite spot on the floor.
In recent years, two long-range shots worth three points have been added to the mix, which really tests the players’ ability to shoot the ball from range.
Each participant will have 70 seconds to make as many shots as possible. The players with the top three scores will advance to the championship round.
The players then shoot again – using the same format – and the winner is decided.
NBA 3-Point Contest Pick and Prediction
Lillard is favored in the 3-point contest, but we’ve seen winning back-to-back times has been hard to do for over a decade – especially because of the talent of shooters in the NBA.
Handicapping this contest can be tough, as a lot of it comes down to which player can get hot at the right time.
Amongst this group, Beasley has the best 3-point percentage this season, followed by Towns, Brunson and Markkanen. What’s interesting about this season’s group is that these are a lot of high-volume scorers that can also shoot the 3 well. We don’t have the “spot-up shooters” in this contest as much as year’s past.
I am concerned about Tyrese Haliburton’s unorthodox shooting motion and how he’ll be able to get up enough shots in the time allotted. Players with a lot of movement can tire out quicker, which could hurt Mitchell and Brunson, who elevate on their shots a little more than players like Markkanen and Towns.
Towns, who has already competed and won the 3-Point Contest in his career, is my favorite bet based on the odds. He sits in fifth at +700, but he’s the only player outside of Lillard who has actually won before.
Towns has very little reason to elevate on his jumper, making his stroke repeatable and now as physically demanding. There’s a reason he won in 2022 despite being last in the odds that year.
Plus, the Wolves star is shooting 43.7 percent from 3 this season. Don’t be shocked if KAT cashes in at +700.
Pick: Karl-Anthony Towns (+700)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.