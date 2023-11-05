Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Prediction, Picks for Cade Cunningham, Kyrie Irving)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA season continues on with five more games on Sunday, and if you're looking to take a break from the NFL, I have you covered with five bets to place for the slate on Nov. 5.
We're sticking to two props for today's slate with injuries controlling some of these games (Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are out). We've also seen an uptick in numbers for San Antonio Spurs players like Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson with Devin Vassell listed as out for Sunday.
Let's break down my best bets for the slate:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 19-22-1 (-4.23 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 644-579-10 (+35.72 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Cade Cunningham OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
- Kyrie Irving OVER 23.5 Points (-120)
Cade Cunningham OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
I love this prop for Cade Cunningham against a Phoenix Suns team that is down two key players.
So far this season, Cunningham has cleared this prop in four games, averaging 22.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.
The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a huge game against New Orleans where he scored 22 points and dished out 11 dimes.
This is the second game of a back-to-back for an already shorthanded Suns team. I think Cunningham could put up a huge statline – making the Pistons a sneaky upset pick as well.
Kyrie Irving OVER 23.5 Points (-120)
Sunday’s game for the Dallas Mavericks against the Charlotte Hornets will be just the fourth of the season for star Kyrie Irving, and he’s yet to clear this prop yet this season.
So why go OVER?
Well, Irving is due for some positive regression shooting the 3-ball, and he’s already taken at least 15 shots in every game this season. Kyrie – a career 39.1 percent shooter from deep – is just 3-for-17 from beyond the arc this season.
He’s due for a big game against a Charlotte team that is 28th in defensive rating and is playing the second game of a back-to-back after giving up over 120 points on Saturday night.
The Mavs may win this in a blow out, but I expect Irving and Luka Doncic to have their hands all over this game on the offensive end.
