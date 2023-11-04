NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions for Lakers vs. Magic, Kings vs. Rockets)
By Reed Wallach
The NBA has a loaded eight game card starting in the afternoon with the Suns heading to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers, followed by marquee matchups like the upstart Magic taking on the Lakers and the Celtics taking on the Brooklyn Nets.
Today's best bets column is going to attack two games and a player prop as the Magic continue its ascnet up the Eastern Conference ladder. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings continue to play fast, can it lift the total up against a Rockets offense that has struggled out of the gate?
Then, as BetSided's resident diehard Brooklyn Nets fan, we have a Nets player prop for the team's game against the Boston Celtics.
Best NBA Bets for Saturday, Nov. 4th
- Orlando Magic +3.5 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Kings vs. Rockets OVER 221
- Spencer Dinwiddie OVER 8.5 Rebounds + Assists
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic Prediction and Pick
These two teams met in Los Angeles on Monday night with the Lakers closing as three-and-a-half point home favorites. LA eeked out a three point win as the Magic struggled to generate sound offense late, but of course didn't cover the small spread.
Since then, Orlando wrapped up its west coast road trip with a close win at Utah after losing on the second night of a back-to-back to the Clippers while the Lakers rallied to beat that same Clippers team. Now, the two meet again in Orlando and the spread is the same as it was in LA?
I disagree as I rate Orlando far higher than this number implies as Paolo Banchero had a breakout effort against the Jazz, pouring in 30 points while hitting nine of his 13 field goal attempts. The 2022 No. 1 pick had been in a slump to start the season, but the hope is that he can turn it on now that the team is back on the east coast.
The Magic are only 20th in points per 100 possessions, but I'm a believer in this team long term, especially when I see that the team is second in points allowed per 100 possessions.
Give me the home dog to cover.
PICK: Magic +3.5
Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Kings offense has been below what we became accustomed to last season, 10th in points per 100 possessions while still playing at a fairly fast tempo. I believe that the team can turn it on against a Rockets team that is 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions so far.
Houston's offense still leaves plenty to be desired, but this is a low total for each team. Houston was lined below this mark only once through four games against a defensive minded Orlando team and Sacramento hasn't been near this mark.
The Kings have played three teams that are top half of the league in defensive rating this season (and likely are better than that) in the Warriors, Lakers and Jazz. Now playing the fifth worst defense, I believe we see the offense get it going and we get a bit of a shootout on our hands.
Let's go over on Saturday night's matchup between the Kings and Rockets.
PICK: OVER 221
Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Pick
Dinwiddie was expected to miss the Nets' game Friday night, but made a somewhat surprising return after suffering an ankle sprain earlier in the week.
Dinwiddie picked up right where he left off as a facilitator for this up-tempo Nets offense. He racked up seven assists in the first quarter and finished the game with nine dimes and three rebounds.
This follows suit with the Nets game against the Mavericks, the only other game in which Dinwiddie played more than 25 minutes. The guard dished out eight assists in that one while grabbing three boards.
While the Nets may struggle against the Celtics, there should be plenty of possessions for him to rack up some counting stats. The Celtics are right around the league average in terms of assists allowed per game and also allow a ton of three's (21st in the league allowing nearly 37 per game). Dinwiddie has shown he's a willing passer and can drive and kick to Nets shooters -- Brooklyn is tied for eighth in three-point attempts per game -- making me comfortable he can get to his quota.
PICK: Spencer Dinwiddie OVER 8.5 Rebounds+ Assists