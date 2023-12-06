Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Cam Thomas, Victor Wembanyama)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for Wednesday, Dec. 6.
By Peter Dewey
An 11-game slate in the NBA on Wednesday night? Why not make some best bets!
I have three plays that I'm eyeing tonight, including a pair of props where we have to lay some juice, but it'll be worth it since both players are being a little undervalued.
Plus, one of the best ATS teams in the league is in action tonight, and I love betting on them as an underdog.
Let's break down tonight's picks after going 1-2 on Tuesday:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 73-56-3 (+9.42 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 698-613-12 (+49.37 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Orlando Magic +4 (-108) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Cam Thomas OVER 19.5 Points (-145)
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-160)
Orlando Magic +4 (-108) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers are playing better as of late, the team still ranks 19th in the NBA in net rating while Orlando comes into this game at No. 6.
The Cavs have really struggled as home favorites this season, going 2-5-1 ATS. Orlando, on the other hand, is 15-5 ATS this season.
Orlando is coming off a bad loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, but the team has several days off which should help it get back on track.
With Donovan Mitchell struggling (shooting just 36.4 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from 3 over his last five games), the Cavs have to rely on others to keep them going on offense, and Caris LeVert’s absence gives the team a lack of scoring options.
I like Orlando to at least cover as an underdog in this one.
Cam Thomas OVER 19.5 Points (-145)
Cam Thomas has been back from injury for two games, and he’s taken 23 and 21 shots in those contests, scoring 26 and 20 points in those games.
On the season, Thomas is averaging 26.1 points per game, and he’s taking an insane 20.9 shots per game.
A born scorer, Thomas is going to get his looks no matter what in this matchup against an Atlanta team that is just 26th in the NBA in defensive rating and loves to push the ball (No. 3 in pace).
Despite shooting 7-for-23 on Saturday night, Thomas still scored 20 points. He’s due for some positive regression efficiency wise tonight.
Victor Wembanyama OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-160)
The last time the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves teams met, Victor Wembanyama finished with nine rebounds, and since then he’s pushed his season average to 9.7 boards per game.
Wemby has cleared 8.5 boards in 14 games this season, including 12 of his last 13 matchups. His only game under this number was in a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Minnesota is an elite defensive – and rebounding – team, ranking No. 1 in defensive rating and 12th in rebounding percentage. However, keeping Wembanyama off the glass is no easy task given his size and frame.
I expect him to grab nine boards- – or more – on Wednesday.
